Emotionally Abandoned Child: Signs And Behavioural Cues You Must Not Miss As A Parent

The emotional needs of a child run much deeper than just physical touch or fulfillment of physical needs like food and shelter

An emotionally neglected child might seek ways to form instant connections as a strategy to cope with the emotional void and smartphones might help them do so

You always mean the best for your child. You regularly hug them or caress their hair very often, sometimes drop a peck on their cheek. For most of us, this could be the ultimate form of affection. However, the emotional needs of a child run much deeper than just physical touch or fulfillment of physical needs like food and shelter. Childhood emotional neglect is more common than you can imagine. Not very easy to identify but the neglect can manifest itself in form of many covert symptoms.

When looking for signs of childhood abuse, it is usual for us to imagine a parent physically harming a child. But not at all hurt comes in physical. Disregarding, ignoring, or invalidating a child's emotional needs can also damage a child's emotional health and have been recognized as childhood emotional abuse or childhood neglect. While a parent might succeed in providing a child with his physical needs like food and shelter, they might falter in providing them with the necessary emotional security.

Emotionally neglectful parents

Some parents might have trouble understanding their child's need for affection, closeness and support. In many circumstances, they might feel too overwhelmed or powerless to meet these needs regularly. Such parents often come from families where their needs were ignored or reflected. While the traits cannot be generalized but here are a few markers in parents who emotionally abandon their child.

These parents might lack emotionally satisfying relationships with their family or spouse or even both They might exercise extreme self-reliance when it comes to dealing with one's emotions. They might have ambivalent feelings towards their children like resenting them or comparing them with themselves They might perceive their children as very demanding and impossible to satisfy They might be preoccupied with their own needs They hardly consider their children's point of view They might take less or no interest in a child's personal life They might take less or no interest in their career choices or other life choices They might take less interest in knowing their child's friends or people close to them Sometimes, they might fail to spend adequate time with their wards or try to distract them with gadgets and other things. In some cases, they might not actively listen to their child or might listen without maintaining steady eye contact. They might hold conversations on surface topics that might lack depth

Signs of an emotionally abandoned child

Children who grow up in emotionally neglected environments are often confused about what upsets them. In most cases, their physical needs are fulfilled and they wonder why they feel emotionally empty after being provided with the necessary. If not recognized at a foundational level, it might later result in these children failing to thrive, having low-self esteem, and engaging in substance abuse and other emotional disorders. If you are a parent and wondering if your child's emotional needs are fulfilled or not, here are a few covert signs that you have an emotionally neglected adolescent-

Your adolescent might strive to please others or on the opposite spectrum might misbehave to receive the attention they crave.

Your adolescent is becoming scared of emotional closeness and might shun intimacy in relationships

You might observe your adolescent engaging in competition with their siblings

You might observe your child spending more time alone and not engaging much in healthy peer relationships

You might observe your adolescent having unexplained resentment or anger towards you.

Emotional neglect and School

As per studies, exposure to childhood neglect creates an imbalance between the emotional needs of the child and the adversity they face on a day to day life, hence these children might lose motivation easily. You can see them getting less interested in school and competitive activities.

Emotional neglect and phone overuse

Children, adolescents or young adults having suffered emotional neglect might find it hard to relate to their parents. Some studies show that such children might fulfil this need in other ways, seeking emotional connection using strategies that provide immediate relief such as using mobile phones all the time. Mobile phones provide opportunities to connect with friends online anytime, anywhere.

