Does Emotional Availability Of Parents Have An Impact On Children's Growth?

Parents often overlook the fact that their actions have behavior has a huge impact on children's growth and development.

As a parent, it is your first responsibility to create a safe environment for your child. A safe space will ensure that children grow up and develop well. Often, when children grow up in stressful environments, it impacts their mental health and sometimes it might seriously impact their brain development as well. Another major aspect that parents should improve is their emotional availability. If parents make it clear from the start that the household is a safe space for showing emotions, their bond with their children will automatically improve. They should never judge their children for being emotional. Rather, they should be taught that it basic human nature. The emotional state of children largely depends on the vibes that parents send them. And since parents are their first role models, the values that they learn from them regarding anything and everything gets deeply embedded in their psyche and they carry it with them their whole lives. Such values can be negative as well as positive depending on how their parents tackle situations.

5 Ways You Can Foster A Child's Growth And Emotional Safety

Emotional maturity for parents is as important as it is for children.

Love your children for who they are. As a parent, you cannot expect your children to be extraordinary from childhood. Do not have unrealistic expectations from them as that creates extra pressure on them and that might even be the cause of bad parent child relations. Just ensure that they know that you love them and have faith in them for however they are.

Loving your child as is means creating a sense of safety for them. Open communication is important to build a healthy relation between you and your child. No matter how many mistakes they make while growing up, it is important for them to know that you forgive them. Along with teaching them good values, they need to have your emotional support. It is important that you make them feel good about themselves. A major part of gaining self confidence depends on whether or not parents make them feel confident or not.

Emotional safety comes from within. Teach your children to be comfortable with their emotions and also teach them ways to identify different emotions. If children are no allowed to be expressive, it might make it more difficult for them to express emotions in the future.

Make use of everyday opportunities to help kids connect with their emotional selves. Do not speak of emotions in a negative way. Let your children know that their emotions are valid and then even they will understand its value learn to speak in an appropriate manner.

Do not react before listening to your child. So much is communicated in what is left unspoken. Remember that much of kids' behavior is driven by emotions. Before you react, listen to the unsaid.

