There is much more than love, when we say the sibling bond. Fights and arguments also help make this bond stronger. However, sometimes sour feelings for each other can have long-lasting effects, and turn the normal sibling conflict into serious rivalry. Here comes the role of the parents. As a parent, you can do a lot to prevent bitter rivalry. You can help them learn to get along and guide them towards better ways of resolving their issues. When children resolve conflict themselves, not just their sibling bond will become stronger, but they can also learn life skills. They get to learn about how to solve problems and resolve conflicts, how to deal with different opinions, how to interact with people, negotiation skills, etc. Here are some parenting tips to encourage a healthy bond between their kids.

Set family rules

Set rules so that your children know their boundaries in sibling relationships. Tell them what’s OK and what’s not. These can include words they should avoid using against each other. If they go beyond these boundaries, ask them to apologize to each other, or use an agreed consequence.

Establish routines

There will be less disagreements about everyday things if they understand the family routine. Set a daily routine for even simple things like who uses the bathroom first in the morning, who sits where, who does what chores, etc.

Set yourself as an example

Parents are their children’s number-one role model. So, if you work out your differences with your partner without fighting, you are giving a good lesson to your kids. They will also learn to work things out calmly and respectfully. If you want them say sorry to each other, you also have to learn apologising too.

Encourage teamwork

Don’t make you children compete against one another, even if it’s just a game. Put them on the same team instead so that they can learn to work together. You can encourage your elder child to assist the younger one in studies and projects.

Compliment

It is good to appreciate your children for the good things they have done. But whenever you want to compliment a child, do it privately. Mental health experts say complimenting in front of the other child can foster a lot of jealousy.