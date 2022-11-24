Early Puberty Links With Poverty, Emotional Disturbances: Studies Show Later Life Risks

Puberty is a time of dramatic physical, mental and emotional transition among children. It usually hits when the child is 10 or 11 years of age. Changing body shapes, cracking voices and hair growing in different parts of the body. We all have gone through those years and many are going through it now. While the average age at which puberty affects children is in early teens. However, there are children out there who might be experience it few years before. When it happens a little earlier, it is clinically called precocious or early puberty.

While it seems that puberty has been a topic which hasn't seen many clinical variations but studies are showing that puberty can not only hit children much before teens. These children not only experience physical, emotional and behavioral changes much prior to their peers but they also lie at a higher risk of developing many physiological and psychological conditions.

Early puberty: Pros and Cons

Early puberty or maturation has been linked to both positive and negative health outcomes. Some studies have shown its association with poor cardiovascular and psychosocial health. Early puberty can be seen advantageous in terms of better attention, early maturity in thought process, better performance at school but studies also show that it can put these children at a higher risk of developing many health conditions later in life.

What might cause early puberty?

The exact causes of early puberty are not well known till yet. Girls hit by early puberty might develop secondary sexual characteristics, like breasts, before age 8, and boys with precocious puberty have changes before age 9. Though the causes of it are not much clear, some factors may increase the risk. These factors include childhood obesity, exposure to certain chemicals, having experienced stressful life events or even abuse.

Early puberty and poverty

A famous writer once wrote that world breaks everyone and afterward many are strong in the broken places. A similar connection has been found between puberty and poverty. A study on the biology of stress has shown that adverse situations like poverty or living with abusive parents can put the body in a permanent alert or stress mode and this can result in many hormonal changes that might facilitate the early onset of puberty. Some studies also show that harsh physical atmosphere, economic disadvantage and absence of parents can program the body to start the reproductive cycle at the earliest. This could be to ensure that genes are transferred on to the next generation. Hence, it could be an evolutionary concern.

Early puberty and girls

Studies have shown that there exist an association between early puberty and development of physical and psychological disorders among girls. Early puberty can restrict their growth like stunted height. It can also put her at a higher risk for breast cancer, early sexual activity, teen pregnancy, eating disorders, heart disease, diabetes and others.

