Each Additional Hour Spent On Screen Time Puts Your Kids At The Risk Of Obesity

Screen time has long been associated with problems such as obesity. A new study has found that spending one additional hour spent, using screen time can cause weight gain in kids.





In the digital age where screens are everywhere you see, controlling your child's screen time can be a bit of a challenge. Giving your kids mobile fans might make them calm down and help you relax, but it can be highly damaging as well. Not only does it have a direct impact on their eye health, but it can also increase the chances of obesity.

Obesity is one of the most well-documented side effects of screen media use. Numerous observational studies have discovered links between screen media consumption and increased obesity risks. A new study published in Pediatric Obesity found that children in the United States with higher screen time usage at ages 9-10 are more likely to gain weight one year later.

That Extra Hour Of Screen Time Can Lead To Obesity

In the study, researchers discovered that each additional hour spent viewing or streaming television, videos, video games, video chat, or texting was associated with an increased risk of weight gain one year later. 33.7 per cent of children were overweight or obese at the start of the research, rising to 35.5 per cent a year later, a proportion that is predicted to climb in late adolescence and early adulthood.

For the study, researchers analyzed the body mass index (BMI) of 11,066 preteens who are part of the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Research. Body mass index (BMI) is based on height and weight. This is the largest long-term study of brain development in the United States. Lead author, Jason Nagata, MD, assistant professor of paediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco, said screen time is frequently sedentary, and it may be used to substitute time spent exercising. Children are more likely to be exposed to food ads and are more likely to snack and overeat while seated in front of a television.

According to the authors, exposure to social media and unrealistic body ideals may lead to a poor body image and consequent overheating. This study highlights the need for additional research into how to screen usage affects young people's well-being today and in the future.

The research was done before the COVID-19 epidemic, but its conclusions are especially pertinent now. Children have been exposed to record levels of screen time, as a result of remote schooling, the cancellation of youth sports, and social isolation.

Screen Time Increased The Risk By 78 Percent

Another study published in the Journal of Pediatrics that watching TV for at least five hours per day raised the risk of obesity by 78 per cent when compared to teenagers who did not watch TV. The usage of other screens was linked to a 43 per cent higher risk of obesity. During the week, nearly one in every five teenagers in the survey spent at least five hours a day on smaller displays. Obesity is also linked to a lack of sleep, and too much screen time is known to disrupt the amount and quality of sleep that teenagers obtain.