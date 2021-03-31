Food allergy is an abnormal immune response to food which can cause your child to experience symptoms that range from uncomfortable to life-threatening. According to John Hopkins Medicine nearly 5 percent of children under the age of five years suffer from food allergies. Milk eggs peanuts shellfish fish wheat soy and tree nuts are the foods which are common causes of food allergies. Among these the most common causes of food allergies in children are eggs milk and peanuts. While most childhood food allergies disappear over time allergy to peanuts tree nuts fish and shellfish may be lifelong – noted