Don't Ignore Other Respiratory Illnesses Amid COVID; Need To Fight The Flu With Vaccination For Children

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to dominate the world, other respiratory illnesses are taking a backseat which could be harmful to the health of children. The best option is to get your kid vaccinated against flu.

The last two years have served as a reality check on the changing nature of respiratory viral infections. While the ongoing COVID pandemic has brought into focus this respiratory infection, worries are also arising about other respiratory diseases, like Influenza, co-existing with COVID. Commonly referred to as 'the flu,' Influenza is a highly contagious viral infection affecting one's respiratory tract, caused by various circulating influenza viruses including H1N1, Influenza A, B and more.

While Influenza affects people of all ages, the highest incidence is observed amongst children under the age of 5 years and those above 65 years of age. Globally, roughly 20 to 30 per cent of children develop Influenza A or B, every year. Like with COVID, a small percentage of children, especially those with cardiovascular and pulmonary co-morbidities, can develop severe complications, which can even result in death.

Vaccination Can Help Address The Confusion Between COVID-19 And Influenza

Moreover, both Influenza and COVID-19 spread easily through droplets in the air when infected people cough, sneeze or talk. Because of this mode of transmission, everyday public settings (from schools to get-togethers) and group activities (like playtime) all function as environments where a child may be at risk of catching the flu. These viruses cause mild to severe symptoms that are in common with each other, including fever, cough or sore throat, difficulty in breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, and runny or stuffy nose. This can result in doctor visits, missed work and school days, alongside other potentially adverse complications.

TRENDING NOW

Fortunately, influenza can be prevented by effectively administering the latest strain of Influenza vaccines as per WHO recommendations. Immunization can also help reduce symptoms overlapping with COVID-19, which may cause confusion and concern amongst parents and children.

In influenza, complications such as hospitalization or mortality also pose risk to children younger than five years of age and especially those who are below the age of two. With states considering re-opening of schools, the risk of influenza infection also increases significantly. Vaccination offers significant protection against this. Recognizing this, the Indian Academy of Paediatrics recommends annual influenza vaccination for children between 6 months and 5 years of age as a part of their regular vaccination schedule.

An Uphill Battle: Increasing Vaccination Coverage

While the COVID vaccine may not necessarily prevent future infection, it reduces the chances of getting a severe form of the disease or dying from it. Similarly, according to research, while the efficacy of the flu vaccine varies, a flu shot reduces the risk of flu-related illness by around 40 to 60%. But more significantly, it can help avoid flu-related complications, reducing the burden on the nation's health systems, especially during the flu season.

You may like to read

Influenza vaccines are beneficial for all groups, but priority groups especially recommended for immunization include children below age five, the elderly, at-risk individuals with conditions like diabetes, pregnant women, and healthcare workers or those working in institutional settings.

Flu Shots For Year-Round Protection

In a tropical country with a climate as diverse as India's, the effects of seasonal influenza differ from the north to the south. Influenza activity is present throughout the year, with the timing of seasonal outbreak peaks varying regionally, either during the monsoons or winters. The best way for all-year-round protection is getting an annual flu shot, two weeks prior to the peak flu season in one's region. This should be based on consultation with one's medical provider regarding the latest vaccine available in accordance with the current influenza strain and the current status of flu cases in the region.

Alongside vaccination, adopting (and encouraging children to practice) other preventive behaviours to avoid infection including frequent handwashing, maintaining personal hygiene, respiratory etiquette (covering mouth or nose while coughing or sneezing) is also important.

All are of course familiar with this now, by the label COVID appropriate behaviour. But for tackling the COVID pandemic, this is not enough; vaccination is a need of the hour. By the same token, Influenza vaccination (especially for high-risk groups) will assist in reducing the incidence, morbidity and mortality of Influenza.

(The article is contributed by Dr Suhas Prabhu, Consultant Pediatrician, Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, Chairman, Pediatric COVID Task Force, Maharashtra)

RECOMMENDED STORIES