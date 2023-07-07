Doctor’s Tips To Keep Children Healthy This Monsoon

Encouraging children to take a shower immediately after getting wet in the rain.

Here are some preventive measures parents can take to ensure a healthier and safer monsoon season for their children.

The onset of monsoon has led to an increase in waterlogging across different parts of the country. This has led to an increase in mosquito and waterborne diseases such as dengue, malaria, cholera, typhoid, and diarrhea. Given these risks, it becomes crucial to take preventive measures to protect children from such diseases.

Dr Jayant Khandare, consultant pediatrics and neonatology, Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, has shared some important tips for parents to keep their children healthy this monsoon.

1. Keep your surroundings clean

By ensuring that there is no stagnant water around, we can prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. Leptospirosis, another waterborne bacterial disease common during monsoon, can be prevented by removing stagnant water.

2. Use mosquito repellents and mosquito nets

Further, it is advisable to use mosquito repellents and mosquito nets at home to shield children from mosquito bites. Dressing them in long-sleeved shirts, pants, and socks can provide an extra layer of protection.

3. Maintain personal hygiene

Maintaining personal hygiene is imperative. Encouraging children to wash their hands frequently and take a shower immediately after getting wet in the rain is important to minimize the risk of diseases.

4. Ensure children consume nutritious foods

Additionally, it is important to ensure that children consume nutritious foods such as citrus fruits, leafy vegetables, yogurt with probiotics, mushrooms, berries, and lean meats to boost immunity.

5. Keep your children hydrated

It is also important to keep children hydrated with an adequate intake of filtered fluids.

By following these preventive measures, we can ensure a healthier and safer monsoon season for our children. However, if a child experiences symptoms such as high-grade fever, vomiting, cold, and cough that are not improving or getting worse, it is crucial to consult a paediatrician for proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

