To sleep or not to sleep with your baby is a question that plagues many new parents. There are many scientific studies that say that you must avoid this and give your baby a separate bed or crib. At the same time, many cultures practice the tradition of a mother sleeping with her new-born child. With such conflicting ideas floating around, it is a very difficult choice for most parents. Here, we try to present both the pros and cons of sleeping with your baby. This will help you make a better and more informed choice about co-sleeping.

CONS OF CO-SLEEPING

Let us first look at the dangers of co-sleeping. There are quite a few of them. When experts say that you must not sleep with your baby, they may not be totally wrong.

It can be dangerous for your baby

This can take up the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) by a few notches. Instead you can get a crib and put your sleeping child in it. This way, you can keep checking to see if everything is okay.

You may not get your required amount of sleep

You may wake up many times during the night if you go in for co-sleeping with your baby. This is not good because you are already exhausted with the many tasks that being a new mom brings on. So it is always better to sleep separately.

It just takes a second for a tragedy to happen

Accidents happen suddenly. You may think that a tragedy will never happen to you. But what if you roll over on to your baby? Orr what if your duvet suffocates her? This is another reason why co-sleeping is not good.

BENEFITS OF CO-SLEEPING

This is very common. And, if so many people are opting for it, it cannot be bad, right? True, sleeping with your child can benefit both you and your child.

It can boost your baby’s senses

Sleeping with your baby can boost his sensory development. He will be better able to identify smells, movements, sounds, touches and heat.

It can forge a closer bond between you and your baby

Co-sleeping can bring you closer to your baby. Your baby will learn to recognize you through your body heat and voice. This will instill a sense of security in your baby. He will grow up to be a happier child.