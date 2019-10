Taking care of a kid is the first responsibility of the parent but it’s not easy to focus on a child especially when so much is going around. © Shutterstock

We all read in school, Diwali is a festival of lights. But what we didn’t read was that it is also the festival of noise, excitement and pollution. Taking care of a kid is the first responsibility of the parent but it’s not easy to focus on a child especially when so much is going around. You negligence can take a toll on the baby, which is why it is better to be prepared for the big day and make your baby’s first Diwali memorable.

Safety precautions you should take for the baby’s first Diwali

While you are busy attending to your chores, your baby might be all alone and scared. Babies are sensitive to light and sound and crackers can scare them into crying. Long continued crying can produce high amounts of cortisol that cause fainting and damage to their brain. This is why it is best to never leave them unattended. Ask any of your relatives to look after the baby if you are too busy with your chores. Here are some of the other health precautions you should keep in mind.

Check the flowers

Diwali is one festival where the house is adorned with flowers. Even guests bring flowers. These are the same flowers that can cause an allergic reaction in the baby. Diwali is not a one-day event. These flowers are brought into the house days before the main event, until which time they stay and gather dust, pollen and mould spores, all of which, can trigger serious health conditions, such as hay fever or asthma, in the baby. It is advised to keep the baby away from decorations and regularly water the flowers.

Dress your baby appropriately

Diwali may be a symbol of winter, but firecrackers outside can very easily make it look like summer. Dress your baby according to his/her ambient body temperature. If your baby starts to feel too hot, he could start breathing rapidly. In extreme cases, it may lead to heat stroke.

Have a pair of earmuffs ready

Firecrackers can create up to 160 decibels of noise. While adults may be prone to it, a baby’s hearing gets damaged after 85 decibels. Earmuffs protect children by reducing the intensity of sound wave entering their ear. You can also use a woollen cap or scarf, if earmuff is not available.

Use an air purifier

Keep you baby away from the action and try to keep an air purifier in the room your baby is sleeping in. Newborn’s breathe more rapidly than adults and also have delicate lungs. Pollutants in the air, can cause chest pain and trouble in breathing in the baby.