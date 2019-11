Being a parent is a tough job, especially if you have to simultaneously juggle your work, house chores and other things that make your life extremely busy. At times, it makes you so busy that you don’t have time for your own child. Communication is the key in any relationship. It is more so between parents and a child. Physically being in one single room with your child will only give you physical attachment. To be emotionally attuned to your child, you have to speak and, more than that, listen to your him.

According to a study published in the Journal of Child Development, children with distracted parents have a higher risk of expressing themselves through disorderly deeds, including attention-seeking and aggressive behaviour. The study also states that children with distracted parents also showed a higher risk of developing depression and anxiety.

Childhood is not only special for the child, but also for a parent. While you are busy living your life, you are constantly missing out on little things that you child is doing while growing up. You might not realize it then, but you are losing a connection with your child. This could start showing after they are all grown up and have started making decisions that are best for themselves. Leaving out these distractions will also give you more time and relaxation, which will help in better engagement with your child. If you are having a hard time noticing your own child’s behaviour, then it is safe to say that you might be a distracted parent without even knowing. Here are a few tips for you. They will make you less distracted and more present for your child.

Remember, technology is a distraction

Apparently, technology, which is supposed to bring people together, has been labelled as the main cause of distraction. While you are busy watching movies and soap operas, your child is learning different things. While it is important that you kid learns on his own, it is also a fact that they he will learn better if you are there to help him. For example, kids develop better language skills by communicating back and forth with their parents.

Avoid negative role modeling

By being too involved in your phone at home or while driving, you are setting a bad example for your children. This is called negative role modeling. Negative role modeling inserts an ideology in a child’s brain, which is exactly how he behaves when he grows up. Another thing that distracted parenting causes is a feeling of acting out in children. While the parents are busy in their own world, children often feel neglected and unwanted.

Complete conversations

Phone interrupting conversation between parents and children is a sign for children that parents has more important things to deal with than him. This causes acting out, limited sharing of information, sulking, whining and throwing fits.