Digital Detox Among Youngsters: Safety Measures That Come Handy

Is your kid always in front of a screen and you just can't find a way to get him or her off it? Don't worry - here's a digital detox which can benefit your child.

The new generation of kids and youngsters lead a device-driven lifestyle since the time technology has penetrated our lives. While computers and hand-held devices are increasingly becoming essentials rather than luxuries, children and youngsters should not be completely reliant on them. But unfortunately, that is not the case. Excessive screen time has become a major concern. Screen time refers to the overall amount of time spent per day looking at screens such as a phone, television, laptop, tablet, or any other handheld or visual device. It must be carefully chosen and utilized in the appropriate quantity and at the appropriate time. The last two years of the pandemic have led to increased use of technology, further raising health concerns and escalating negative effects.

Musculoskeletal issues develop in those who use electronic devices excessively. A repetitive strain injury is a long-term disorder caused by repeated, powerful, or awkward hand movements. This causes damage to the muscles, tendons, and nerves of the neck, shoulder, forearm, and hand, eventually resulting in pain, weakness, numbness, and motor control impairment. Prolonged usage of electronic devices has an impact on the eyes, neck muscles, arm, and wrist.

Problems That May Affect Children Due To Prolonged Use Of Electronic Devices

Here are the common problems that may occur if you use electronic devices for a longer period of time:

Bad posture

There are an increasing number of research studies that relate phone use to pain and impairment. Long-term use of a device can result in poor postures, such as a forward neck, slouched posture, or sloping shoulders. The structures of the cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spine can be injured by maintaining a forward neck posture. The frequency with which one operates their device, the degree of neck flexion when using it and the body position are all important factors in the severity of neck and shoulder pain. Long-term forward head posture may raise the risk of accelerated spinal degeneration.

Pain in wrists

When the wrist is maintained in an unnatural position for an extended period of time, smartphones can cause wrist pain which is a result of injured nerves and tendons. If one is going to be holding their phone for a prolonged amount of time, the wrist should be maintained in a stable position; else individuals may develop De Quervain's tenosynovitis. This is a condition where the two tendons that run between the wrist and thumb become inflamed. Sometimes holding the phone for too long can also give rise to what is called texting thumb-where the tendon in the thumb rubs against the tunnel around it, and gets irritated. Smaller phones may be more related to texting thumb. Pain in the pinky fingers and wrists is common with larger cell phones and tablets.

Vision problems

The blue light emitted through smart devices is proven to have harmful effects on health. Blue lights tend to have shorter wavelengths than other colours, connoting that it has more energy than the rest and hinders photoreceptors cells that respond to right and capture images. Dry eyes, burning sensation in the eye, headaches and difficulty concentrating are some of the symptoms that can develop from prolonged screen time.

Disrupted sleep patterns

As aforementioned, the blue light emitted on the devices has more energy owing to shorter wavelengths, suppressing melatonin production, the hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle (aka circadian rhythm). This makes falling asleep and waking up the next day much more difficult. Sometimes it makes individuals less efficient and leads them to experience REM sleep. When one enters REM sleep, the brain activity increases once more, indicating that sleep is not as deep. The levels of activity are similar to when one is awake.

Fatigue and stress

Spending too much time on a device not only drains the brain but also weakens the body.

Long periods of inactivity impair blood circulation and put a strain on joints and muscles. As a result, despite not moving much, one becomes fatigued. According to experts, the constant barrage of text alerts and frequent social media involvement on smartphones can have a negative impact on emotional wellbeing. This is due to the state of alertness that the brain is continuously in and during this time, stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol are released.

Mobile Safety Measures

The recommended hours of mobile phone use is two hours. Ensuring that the hour limit is maintained can reduce the risk of side effects that smart devices cause.

Stop using electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime, according to the National Sleep Foundation, instead of reading a book can help one sleep faster and better.

Digital detox for a week is usually suggested to break mobile phone addiction and most devices today have a screen time feature that allows one to monitor how much screen time one spends. Enabling digital well-being on these devices can be useful to minimise prolonged usage.

(The article is contributed by Dr Smitha Jain B S, Consultant General Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine, SIMS Hospital, Chennai)