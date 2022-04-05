Actor Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhury welcomed their first child, and guess what? it's a cute little baby girl. Taking to Instagram, the new parents shared an adorable video of their little one. The video shows the little hands of the baby girl. Sharing a cute video, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary wrote, "With utmost gratitude, we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina," followed by hashtags "#gurbina #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #love #goodnews."
Debina Bonnerjee tied the knot with actor Gurmeet Choudhary in 2011. The couple announced the pregnancy in February 2022. The couple had shared the news of pregnancy on social media. "To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina." In the post, the actors were seen twinning in black.
The actress kept posting several workout videos on her social media accounts during her pregnancy. She once shared a photo of herself and Gurmeet Choudhary and in it, she was seen performing a headstand. Posting the photo, she wrote: "When life turns you UPSIDE DOWN... simply adjust your view. "Also, to be noted, I had a strong inversion practice before I was pregnant. I didn't knocked up and then thought, 'hey, going upside down would be a cool photo."