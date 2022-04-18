COVID Symptoms In Kids: Do Not Send Your Children To School If They Have These Symptoms

Dear parents, please do not send your children to school if they show these COVID-19 symptoms.

With rising cases and positivity rates going up in the country, it is evident that COVID-19 is making a comeback. In the last few days, several schools across Delhi-NCR were asked to shut down the after students and teachers tested positive for the deadly virus infection. At a time like this, parents should be well aware of all the possible symptoms that a child infected with COVID-19 may show up during infection. No one should step out of the home with symptoms of COVID-19.

Do Not Send Your Children To School If...

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, and if you are sending your kids to school, then do not forget to watch out for these symptoms of COVID-19. Parents should note that if their kids are showcasing any of the COVID-related symptoms listed below, they mustn't send their children to school.

Sudden rise in body temperature or fever A persistent cough Loss of smell and taste Sore throat Muscle pain or body ache Acute headache Gastrointestinal problems

In some cases, a child may show up with Croup. According to the experts, Omicron infected kids were found suffering from Croup. Croup is the infection of the upper airway, which obstructs breathing and causes a barking cough. It involves:

Unusual swelling around the voice box, Inflammation of the larynx, and Bronchial tubes.

So parents must watch out for any of these symptoms in kids. However, experts have also warned that some children may not show up with any of the symptoms of the virus infection. They may remain completely asymptomatic during the infection period.

Why Children Are At Risk?

India rolled out the vaccines for fighting COVID-19, back in 2021. However, only kids above the age group of 12 years old were given the jabs. This leaves school children below the age of 12 at higher risk of suffering the severity of the COVID infection. However, if parents watch out for the symptoms, and get early detection done, the kids can fight the virus without facing any complications of the illness.

As a parent, you must be keeping a tab on how your child is feeling, what changes their body is going through and if there are any signs of COVID or common flu, you must refrain from sending your child to school. Even if their illness is not COVID, avoid sending them to school if they are sick.

