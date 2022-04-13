COVID Grips Schools In Noida, Ghaziabad: How To Keep Students Safe

COVID Grips Schools In Noida, Ghaziabad: How To Keep Students Safe

There are safety protocols that people can follow in order to stay safe from the infection. Here are some COVID safety tips for the students.

Several schools across Noida and Ghaziabad were shut this week after a spike in COVID cases among the students. According to the reports, as many as three students enrolled at two private schools in Ghaziabad and 16 students from another school in Noida tested positive for coronavirus. The authorities have stated that one of the schools, located in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, has announced three days of closure while the school in Noida has moved to an online mode of classes for a week in a bid to break the chain of infection. Speaking to the media, the doctors said, "Their COVID-19 test results were known while the students were at their homes and not in school. We will be carrying our tests and vaccinations in the schools."

This comes a few weeks after the government of India ordered the reopening of schools and colleges for all age groups. Now, with the rise in COVID cases among school students, it is important for everyone to know how to keep their kids safe from catching the deadly virus infection. Here are some of the safety tips for all the students who are going to the schools for physical classes:

Safety Tips For School Students

In the latest updates, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the virus will keep evolving and new variants will keep emerging, however, there are safety protocols that people can follow in order to stay safe from the infection. Here are some COVID safety tips for the students.

Make sure to send kids to school with a proper mask that covers the nose and the mouth. Put extra face masks and hand sanitizers in their bags. One can also carry wet tissues to keep the hands clean. Maintain social distancing. It is important for the parents to make sure that the kids are following social distancing at school, teach them, educate them about it. Get your kids the vaccine doses against the COVID-19 infection as and when they are eligible. Track their symptoms, and do not let anything go unnoticed.