Could Weak Muscles, Respiratory Problems In Newborns Indicate Spinal Muscular Atrophy?

SMA is often overlooked or misdiagnosed, and without timely intervention, patients struggle to manage their symptoms. (Representational image/Freepik)

Living with SMA type 1 means constant muscle weakness, breathing difficulties, swallowing problems, said a doctor.

There are many health issues and diseases that affect newborn babies. Some of them are unknown and rare, which is why parents need to be aware of the signs and symptoms and seek immediate medical help. Progressive muscle weakness in newborn children, for instance, can signify a potential manifestation of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), which is a rare neuromuscular disorder. SMA patients -- especially those who have severe type 1 -- struggle with even the most basic motor functions like turning over. Unfortunately, due to a lack of awareness, SMA is often overlooked or misdiagnosed, and without timely intervention, patients struggle to manage their symptoms. In some cases, it may also lead to death.

SMA Type 1

According to Dr Mary Iype of the paediatric neurology department, Medical College Trivandrum, living with SMA type 1 means:

Constant muscle weakness

Breathing difficulties

Swallowing problems

Infants affected by SMA display reduced strength and coordination, which can become apparent in the early months of life.

"While new gene therapy advancements offer hope, their high cost and limited availability necessitate a holistic approach to patient care," she said.

SMA Management

The doctor added that SMA management requires a 'collaborative multidisciplinary approach' to enhance the quality of life for individuals. Palliative care is a 'crucial lifeline' beyond treating the disease to prioritise the quality of life for patients and their families, she said.

Palliative Care For SMA Patients

According to Dr Iype, palliative care goes beyond the realm of medication. It focuses on the physical and emotional needs of SMA patients:

