Common Colds: 7 Easy Ways To Protect Your Baby From Cold and Flu

7 Ways to Protect Your Baby From Cold and Flu

Colds and coughs are very common during the winter season. With temperatures dropping massively across the northern region of India, experts have warned of a spike in cold and cough cases, especially among babies. What is a common cold? It is a viral infection that affects the baby's nose and throat. Some of the major complications that a common cold may bring in babies are -- nasal congestion and a runny nose.

Why Babies Are Prone To Cold & Cough

Common cold can take anyone, irrespective of age in its grip. However, babies are more likely to catch a common cold, because they take a little extra time to develop immunity against all types of common infections. This extra time comes with age and the vaccinations that are provided to them as they get older.

Symptoms of Common Colds

Some of the common treatment options for the common cold in babies involve easing or treating the symptoms that the babies may experience during the course of the infection. To understand it better, let us look at some of the symptoms of common colds in babies:

Congested nose A runny nose Nasal discharge (it may look clear at first, but then turn into yellow or green coloured thick mucus) Fever Continuous sneezing Coughing Loss of appetite Not able to sleep

How To Keep Your Babies Safe?

How can one help their babies stay safe from suffering such health complications? To understand the various ways in which a parent can ensure that their baby is safe from cold and cough during the winter season, we spoke to Dr. Naveen Prakash Gupta, Senior Consultant Neonatology, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital. Here's what the doctor suggests:

Limit outdoor visit Wear a mask during outdoor visits Appropriate clothing is a must For newborns and infants, the mother and baby should be kept together Minimizing the number of visitors at home to prevent small ones Keeping small ones away from the school-going kids (there is a high probability of school-going kids carrying viral infection) Keep your baby's room warm with a room heater