Common Childhood Injuries And Tips For Prevention

How to keep your child safe from common childhood injuries.

Here are some best practices parents can follow to keep their children safe from common childhood accidents.

Childhood accidents are common, despite the best safety efforts. As children run, play, and jump around, they tend to fall way too easily and hurt themselves. While some injuries are mild and may take a day or two to heal, others can be severe and may even force parents to rush their kids to the hospital

In an exclusive article shared with TheHealthSite, Dr Aarthi Priyadharshini, Consultant Physiotherapist & Lactation Expert, Motherhood Hospital, Chennai talks about the most common childhood injuries and best practices parents can follow to keep their child safe. Excerpts:

Falls

You cannot always prevent your child from falling as they might fall while learning to walk, run or climb. The most common kind of fall is tripping over on the same level. Other falls from high levels like stairs or beds can lead to severe injuries.

Take your child to ER if you notice any of the symptoms after a fall:

Difficulty in breathing

Broken bones (look for swelling on the area)

Headache, nausea or vomiting after a head injury

Dizziness or loss of consciousness

Ways to prevent falls

Make sure you have gates on both ends of stairways if you have a toddler at home.

Clean water or any slippery liquid spilled on the floor, especially when the child is playing.

Stairs must be well-lit.

Do not leave your infant alone on sofas or beds.

Place your furniture in a way to avoid your child climbing to heights.

Use bed guards to prevent your child from falling.

Suffocating and choking

Children, especially infants, tend to put whatever comes into their hands in their mouths. This can lead to choking or suffocating on items like peanuts, small toys and marbles.

The same can happen when they put plastic bags over their mouths. Severe cases may even lead to death

Ways to prevent it

Buy toys which are suitable for your child's age.

Keep small objects like toys, peanuts out of the reach of children, especially toddlers.

Make sure that the blanket and sleeping position of the child does not cause suffocation.

Keep nappy sacks and plastic bags away from children.

You must be aware of emergency first aid during choking and ways to give CPR.

Burns

Burns are the most common accidental injuries among children. Burns can be caused when your child touches hot surfaces like heaters, hot containers, or stoves. Children usually insert their fingers into sockets or bite cords which can give them an electric shock.

Ways to prevent them

Keep hot utensils and stoves out of the reach of children.

Install and maintain smoke alarms everywhere.

Make sure you use plug covers on sockets to avoid electric shocks.

You must know emergency first aid in case of any minor burn injury like applying ice or toothpaste. In severe cases, you must rush the child to ER.

Cuts and piercings

Many kids hurt themselves while playing outside with sharp objects. Minor wounds with scratches heal quickly after they sting a little.

Sometimes, children can hurt themselves with sharp objects or during a fall and they end up suffering from a deep cut or piercing. Look for the following symptoms of a deep cut:

Heavy bleeding, which does not decrease even after applying pressure for a few minutes.

Cuts deeper than half an inch

Separated edges

The wound caused by a rusty object

Signs of infection like redness or swelling

If your child suffers from any of these signs and symptoms, you must go to a doctor and get the injury checked.

Ways to prevent them

Keep sharp objects like scissors and knives away from your child.

Keep glass containers that can break easily away from your child to avoid cuts.

Make sure you do babyproofing on cupboards and drawers to prevent injuries on the fingers of your child.

Keep toys with sharp corners away from your child.

Make sure you take care of the child while playing at home or outside.

Teach your child to avoid danger. In case of accidental injuries, keep calm and tend to them. Children get distressed when they see their parents panic. Injuries are a part of the growing process, but it's always better to know what should be done, in case of an emergency.