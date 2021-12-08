- Health A-Z
Childhood accidents are common, despite the best safety efforts. As children run, play, and jump around, they tend to fall way too easily and hurt themselves. While some injuries are mild and may take a day or two to heal, others can be severe and may even force parents to rush their kids to the hospital
In an exclusive article shared with TheHealthSite, Dr Aarthi Priyadharshini, Consultant Physiotherapist & Lactation Expert, Motherhood Hospital, Chennai talks about the most common childhood injuries and best practices parents can follow to keep their child safe. Excerpts:
You cannot always prevent your child from falling as they might fall while learning to walk, run or climb. The most common kind of fall is tripping over on the same level. Other falls from high levels like stairs or beds can lead to severe injuries.
Take your child to ER if you notice any of the symptoms after a fall:
Ways to prevent falls
Children, especially infants, tend to put whatever comes into their hands in their mouths. This can lead to choking or suffocating on items like peanuts, small toys and marbles.
The same can happen when they put plastic bags over their mouths. Severe cases may even lead to death
Ways to prevent it
You must be aware of emergency first aid during choking and ways to give CPR.
Burns are the most common accidental injuries among children. Burns can be caused when your child touches hot surfaces like heaters, hot containers, or stoves. Children usually insert their fingers into sockets or bite cords which can give them an electric shock.
Ways to prevent them
You must know emergency first aid in case of any minor burn injury like applying ice or toothpaste. In severe cases, you must rush the child to ER.
Many kids hurt themselves while playing outside with sharp objects. Minor wounds with scratches heal quickly after they sting a little.
Sometimes, children can hurt themselves with sharp objects or during a fall and they end up suffering from a deep cut or piercing. Look for the following symptoms of a deep cut:
If your child suffers from any of these signs and symptoms, you must go to a doctor and get the injury checked.
Ways to prevent them
Teach your child to avoid danger. In case of accidental injuries, keep calm and tend to them. Children get distressed when they see their parents panic. Injuries are a part of the growing process, but it's always better to know what should be done, in case of an emergency.
