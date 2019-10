According to a new study at the University of Adelaide in Australia, heavier babies may be more prone to childhood food allergies or eczema. For the purpose of the study, researchers looked at more than 15,000 studies. They zeroed in on 42 studies that included data on more than two million allergy sufferers. They reviewed those studies that included over 2.1 million people affected by allergic dermatitis, known as eczema, almost 70,000 people affected by food allergies and nearly 100,000 people with allergic rhinitis or hay fever. They analysed the associations between birth weight, corrected for gestational age, and the incidence of allergic diseases in children and adults.

Researchers saw that, for each kilogram increase in birth weight, there was a 44 per cent increase in the risk that a child had food allergies or a 17 per cent increase in the risk that they had eczema. Most of the studies were in children from developed countries and most were European. Allergic diseases including eczema, hay fever, food allergies, anaphylaxis and asthma are estimated to affect 30-40 per cent of the world’s population, said researchers and added that genetics alone do not explain risks of developing allergies, and that environmental exposures before and around birth can programme individuals to increased or decreased risk of allergies. This study is published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

Children, especially toddlers, are prone to common infections. This is because they tend to crawl over dirty ground and put anything in their mouth. Older children risk catching an infection in school or at the playground. Let us take a look at a few common childhood illnesses and see how you can deal with them.

The common cold

Almost all kids come down with the common cold at least once every season. A runny nose, sore throat accompanied by a cough and, sometimes, a fever are the symptoms of the common cold.

What you can do: There are no medicines that can cure the common cold. Just make sure that you kid gets enough rest. Also make sure that he remains hydrated. You may give him soups and broths to soothe his sore throat and build up his strength.

Strep throat

This is a common childhood illness that your child may get from another child in school or at a day care facility. It is contagious and symptoms are sore throat and fever. In severe cases, your child may exhibit swollen lymph nodes and rashes

What you can do: You must get medical attention immediately. A doctor may recommend antibiotics. This condition cannot be treated at home. But you can ease your child’s suffering by ensuring that he gets enough rest and proper food.

The flu

The symptoms of influenza are similar to the common cold. But it can cause a high fever with body pain. A doctor may recommend a low-dose antibiotic to treat this condition. If left untreated it may lead to pneumonia.

What you can do: Take some precautionary measures during the flu season. You may get a flu vaccine administered before the season starts. Consult a doctor who will be able to guide you. In case your child is already down with this disease, seek medical treatment. Also, ensure that he gets plenty of rest and keep him hydrated.