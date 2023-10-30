Combat The Challenges Of Night-Time Breastfeeding With These Tips

New and first-time mothers will know that while breastfeeding can be a tad challenging, it is advised by most healthcare professionals. Breastfeeding your baby for at least six months before they are ready to take solid foods not only boosts their immunity by providing essential nutrients that can help them grow in a healthy manner, it also ensures a strong mother-baby bond through close physical contact.

Benefits of night-time breastfeeding

According to Dr Smrithi D Nayak, consultant - obstetrics and gynecology, Aster RV Hospital, when you breast-feed your baby at night, it establishes their circadian rhythm, leading to longer sleep stretches. In addition to that, feeding at night can also help regulate the mother's prolactin and oxytocin levels that are essential for milk production and maternal well-being, the doctor said.

What are the challenges of feeding the baby at night?

The biggest challenge, said the doctor, is that it can leave the mother feeling exhausted due to prolonged sleep deprivation. It may also affect the mother's mood and emotional well-being. In addition to that, Dr Smrithi said there are other concerns such as a safe sleep environment during such feeds, like avoiding bed-sharing to prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

How to combat these challenges during night-time feeds?

The expert suggested doing the following:

Try to nap whenever your baby sleeps during the day to reduce sleep deprivation.

Involve your partner. They can assist with diaper changes and calming the baby, thereby allowing you to get some extra rest.

Create a comfortable environment with dim lighting, noise reduction, and a comfortable mattress. Keep water and healthy snacks handy during feeds to stay nourished.

Find a relaxing position for you and the baby, such as the cradle hold, football hold, lying down on your side.

Ensure your baby has a proper latch to prevent nipple pain or discomfort. It can help the baby get enough milk and minimise discomfort for the mother.

Apply a lanolin-based nipple cream after each feeding to prevent nipple soreness or dryness.

Gently burp your baby during and after feeds to minimise discomfort from gas and aid digestion.