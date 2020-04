Everyone is locked up at home, trying their best to survive the onslaught of COVID-19. Amidst these tough times, only your family can make you feel safe. However, there are many people who are stuck somewhere else, away from their close ones. Take the example of separated or divorced couples who are co-parenting their children. For kids of broken families, this 21-day lockdown means staying away from either of the parents for long.

Well, not seeing a parent for this long can be harsh on a child’s mind. Keeping this in mind, Sussanne Khan, ex-wife of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, recently moved in at the actors’s Juhu residence where the kids, Hrehaan and Hridaan, stay with their dad. In response to this sensitive move amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Hrithik shared a heartfelt Instagram post thanking Sussanne. Hrithik captioned the post, which had his ex-wife’s picture, saying this, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting.”

Just like Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, many couples who are separated or divorced share their children’s custody. Both the parents play an active role in their kids’ growth. But after divorce, it gets quite difficult for a couple to give their children a healthy upbringing. According to studies, the quality of the relationship between the parents have an influence on the mind of the children. If you don’t share a healthy relationship with your partner then your children’s overall well-being will be affected. They may even develop anxiety issues and depression. Therefore, it is very important to keep aside your relationship issues and co-parent in a healthy way.

HOW CAN YOU MAKE CO-PARENTING WORK?

Even though you are separated from your partner, you should not allow your kids to think that they are less important than your broken marriage. Ensure that your love for them will remain the same, come what may. These post-separation co-parenting tips will help you breeze through this tough task.

Set aside the negative feelings for your ex-partner

Let your anger or disagreement with your ex spouse take a back seat. It will be hard for you to follow this, but by doing so you will more likely assure your kids’ happiness and stability.

Keep the kids away from your bitterness

It’s only human to harbour bitter feelings for someone you’ve broken up with. But make sure your kids don’t witness your fights or disagreements with your ex-partner. Never use them as the medium to convey messages. Keep them away from all of it. Remind yourself that the issues which you and your ex-partner are facing may have a negative impact on the tender minds of your little ones.

Communication with your ex-partner

Maintaining a healthy communication with your ex-partner gets even more important after separation or divorce. Think like you have to make it happen for your child’s well-being. You and your ex-partner’s first priority should be to work for your child’s betterment together. Listen actively to your ex, make requests even if you don’t feel like, listen to what she has to say. This will make the environment healthy for your kids.

Act as a team

Parenting is all about the decisions you make with your partner for the future of your children. After a separation, it becomes all the more important to coordinate with each other while it comes to taking any significant decision about your child’s future. Bringing up a child is not an easy task. So, both you and your ex-partner have to be in it, together. Take important decisions together, not in isolation.