Eggs are a great source of protein, which plays a very important part in your baby’s growth and development. They are also easy for babies to chew and for parents to prepare. But eggs are also a common food allergen among children. So, what is the right age to introduce eggs to your baby’s diet? And what is the healthiest way to do it? Read on to know the answers

According to the current feeding guidelines, you can start offering your baby eggs right after six months of age, once you start the weaning process. Some experts say if your baby is ready to start solid foods, your baby is ready for eggs.

While feeding egg to your baby for the first time, make sure that it is thoroughly cooked. Start with a boiled egg as it would be devoid of any additional oil or condiments. Gradually, you may feed her scrambled, poached, or an omelette. Here are some don’ts you should follow while introducing eggs to your baby for the first time –

Don’t give her the whole egg

Cut the egg into small pieces so that she can take in small bites at a time.

Don’t force your baby to eat the entire egg

If she takes in only two bites and refuses any more, it’s ok. Right now, she is developing her taste. Over time, she will be able to eat more.

Avoid giving your baby raw eggs

Do not give your baby raw eggs or any food that involves raw eggs in it. The bacteria salmonella in raw eggs may cause food poisoning or other infection.

Signs of an Egg Allergy

When you first time introduce eggs to your baby, watch for the following signs of an allergic reaction. These may occur within a short period of time after eating eggs.

Rashes on the face or other parts of the body

Wheezing or difficulty breathing

Runny nose

Watery eyes

Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea

Anaphylaxis (less common)

I9n case you notice any of these above symptoms, stop giving your baby eggs. Consult your paediatrician before reintroducing it again. If you have a family history of allergies, talk to your paediatrician.