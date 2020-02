We all want our kids to eat healthy foods but thinking of new, nutritious and tasty tiffin box ideas every day is a challenging task. If the kids are fussy or demanding, it’s even more difficult to decide. Nutritionists recommends that your child’s lunch box should consist of at least three food groups. So, besides your usual starchy foods, add some fruits or salad to fill up daily fibre requirement. Also work on the presentation to make like their meals. The food you’re packing should make your smile when he or she opens the lunch box.

We have some easy lunch box recipes that will make both the mother and child happy.

Egg Paratha

Simple stuff scrambled eggs in the paratha for an easy and healthy lunch. Protein is essential for right growth and development of kids. Growing kids need protein to build and repair cells, enzymes, and hormones, and, get energy.

Oats Idli

This is the best way to include the goodness of oats, lentils and veggies in your kid’s diet. Oats are rich in minerals, fibre, vitamins and proteins. Veggies are packed with many nutrients essential for your kid’s growth.

Carrot Rice

Children likes colourful foods. And this recipe made with shredded carrot and white rice will be able to do that magic. You can also add boiled egg for a balanced meal. Carrot is a rich source of beta-carotene, an essential nutrient that enables healthy growth in children.

Spinach Pulao

Another bright recipe for your kid. It is an excellent way to include spinach in your kid’s diet. Spinach contains good amount of iron and calcium, which can help children grow taller.

Lentil and Mushroom Burgers

Almost all kids love burgers. So why not turn their favourite food choice into a healthy one. Make delicious patties with lentils and mushrooms and placed between whole wheat buns. Yes, it is that simple and quick.

Paneer and Salsa Tortillas

Paneer chunks wrapped in crispy, toasted corn tortillas and lathered with a tangy homemade salsa. Paneer, also known as cottage cheese, is a great source of protein and calcium, as well as the fats that little kids need for proper brain development and growth.