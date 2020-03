Toddlers are usually fussy, and they won’t eat anything you serve.

Breakfast is often described as the most important meal of the day. And there is the old saying “Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper.” This rule applies for all. But if you have a toddler in the family, making him/her eat a healthy breakfast may seem like a herculean task. Toddlers are usually fussy, and they won’t eat anything you serve. Here are some healthy breakfast ideas that could make your life easier

Banana Coconut Oats Porridge

Porridge is easy to make, and most kids love it. The sweetness of banana and the nuttiness of coconut a yummy treat that your toddler can’t refuse to eat.

Smoothies

Smoothies are an excellent way to offer fruit, veggies, protein, and fat for breakfast. If you’re in a rush simply blend 1/2 cup plain yogurt with 1/2 cup strawberries. That’s the healthy yogurt smoothie for your toddler.

Low sugar cereal

When you have cereals at home, your morning work become much easier. Serve it with milk or a smoothie, yogurt, and/or some fruit. Your little one will ever say no to it.

Overnight oats

Paired with yogurt, fruit, and carbohydrates, overnight oats make a nutritious toddler breakfast recipe. You can pack overnight oats in our toddler lunches.

Whole grain waffles

The combination of whole grains, protein, and healthy fats make this waffles a healthy breakfast for toddlers. You can also opt for frozen waffles. But choose the ones with less than 5 grams of sugar per serving.

Egg muffins

Eggs are rich in protein and fats, which are essential for toddlers. You can make a batch of egg muffins on weekends and save them for weekdays. This can lessen your morning stress of making healthy breakfast.

Granola

Make granola at home or buy it from the store. Paired with yogurt or milk and fruit for a super simple whole grain breakfast for your toddler.

Sweet potato toast

Simply roast sweet potato and mashed it. Spread the paste onto the toast and sprinkle with a little cinnamon. Your healthy breakfast is ready.