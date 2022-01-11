Nutrients That Are Important For Your Child’s Mental Well-Being

Nutrition plays a vital role in improving your child's mental well-being. Make sure your child is not skipping meals, and they are eating the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables.

Eating the right food is important for children's physical growth and development. Several studies also show that nutrition affects the brain development and mental well-being of children, more than adults. Be it bullying or body-shaming in school to using social media, many factors can impact a child's mental health. However, nutrition can play a vital role in improving mental well-being among children. Let's talk about the nutrients which are important for a child's mental well- being.

The link between mental health and nutrition

Having positive mental well-being is important for children as it directly impacts their education, relationships and decision-making. Many children do not take the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables and are more dependent on foods with high sugar, baked items and snacks. What children eat is critically important for their mental health.

According to a study, high school students who consume more vegetables and fruits have high mental well-being scores than those who do not consume any. Not only this, but students who eat a balanced breakfast have higher scores than students who consume only energy drinks. If a child's diet mainly consists of junk and processed food with a high intake of sugar and fats, he/she is likely to face behavioural problems in the future.

Factors that affect a child's food-selection patterns

Many factors influence a child's food selection and dietary patterns. One of the factors is food insecurity or lack of access to food due to social and economic issues. Another factor that affects food selection is stressful home life, which leads to opting for junk food or not eating much.

Body shaming or bullying in schools related to the weight of the child can make them skip meals. Some might skip meals due to the pressure of diet or seeing their parents dieting. Lack of positive feeding practices and role models are also critical factors for not eating adequate amounts of fruits, vegetables and foods rich in vitamins.

Eating the right food is crucial for fostering good mental health among children to avoid walking with these issues into adulthood. There are many mental health disorders like anxiety and depression which can arise at a young age. Therefore, this time is highly critical for following healthy habits and leading a good lifestyle.

You may like to read

Changing dietary patterns and eating healthy food

Due to a lack of public health strategies to promote good nutrition, children and parents are not aware of several effects of nutrition on mental health. Therefore, these strategies can provide exposure to high-quality foods and improve children's access to nutritional food. Parents should also learn about feeding practices.

Several foods support mental health. Fruits and vegetables contain several vitamins and minerals required for brain development. Some of the nutrients which are important for a child's mental well- being are:

Zinc

Selenium

Iron

Protein

Choline

Vitamin A& D

Vitamin B6, B9 & B12

Also, adequate levels of omega-3 fatty acids are helpful for anxiety disorders. Sources of the omega-3 fatty acids include fish and other seafood (especially cold-water fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, tuna, herring, and sardines), nuts and seeds (such as flaxseed, chia seeds, and walnuts), plant oils (such as flaxseed oil, soybean oil, and canola oil), fortified foods (such as certain brands of eggs, yogurt, juices, milk, and soy beverage).

Processed foods and soft drinks do not provide vitamins and minerals to the child, which are required for optimal brain development. However, they can be consumed moderately. Fruit juices and high-sugar containing foods, like baked items should not be a part of the daily diet. These foods can disrupt blood sugar balance, making the child forgetful and inattentive.

Make sure your child is not skipping meals or avoiding fruits and vegetables. You can take the help of a dietician or a doctor to develop a meal plan for your child. Inculcating healthy habits at a young age, as well as, having good role models around, can help children in maintaining a good lifestyle ahead. If you ever find your child dealing with some mental health issues, you must count nutrition as a factor.

The article is written byDt.Hari Lakshmi, Consultant Dietitian/Nutritionist, Motherhood Hospitals, Alwarpet, Chennai.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article belong to the author. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.