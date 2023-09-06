National Nutrition Week: Should Children Below 2 Years Of Age Be Given Additional Supplements?

A well-balanced diet full of whole foods is the greatest way to meet the nutritional demands of children under 2 years old

In certain circumstances, children under 2 may need additional supplements. But parents should avoid giving supplements to children without medical supervision.

The first week of September (1st - 7th) is observed as National Nutrition Week every year in India. The week-long observance aims to raise public awareness about the importance of eating a healthy and nutritious diet, which helps prevent malnutrition as well as a range of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). Celebrated with the theme "Healthy Affordable Diet for All" Nutrition Week 2023 emphasizes on the importance of making everyone access to nutritious food, regardless of income or social status. On this occasion, we bring to you an expert guide on nutrition for children under two.

Do children under 2 require additional supplements? "Infants and toddlers under the age of two should have a well-balanced diet to meet their nutritional needs, rather than taking supplementary supplements. In this crucial stage of growth and development, developing healthy eating habits lays the groundwork for long-term well-being," says Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi.

How to ensure you child gets the essential nutrients

The dietician says: The best source of nutrition for infants during their first year of life is breast milk or formula as they include all the vitamins and minerals that are required for healthy growth. It is essential for parents and caregivers to focus on a varied and nutrient-rich diet as solid foods are given after the first year.

TRENDING NOW

Do not give supplements to children without medical supervision

The dietician explains: Whole foods include a complex mixture of nutrients that interact for proper absorption. The natural balance of nutrients in a child's body will be affected by supplements, which frequently lack this function. Children's taste preferences are developed and a lifelong appreciation for nutritious options is built by providing a variety of flavours and textures from whole foods. Without medical supervision, giving supplements might result in an excessive consumption of some vitamins and minerals, which can be harmful for the child.

Remember that when it comes to nutrition, more isn't necessarily better. A carefully thought-out diet makes sure that kids get the proper ratio of macronutrients carbohydrates, proteins, and fats and micronutrients vitamins and minerals necessary for ideal growth and development. For a healthy digestive system, fiber is a key component of whole foods. Relying too much on vitamins can cause digestive problems and can upset the stomach.

When supplements may be required for children under 2

The dietician answers: Supplements for children under 2 can be required in certain circumstances like when babies who are breastfed could need vitamin D supplements because breast milk might not be enough on its own. Another situation can be that supplements are required to treat specific deficiencies for children with certain medical problems or dietary restrictions. In these situations, it is important to speak with a doctor or a qualified dietician who can offer individualized advice and guarantee that any supplements are both safe and efficient.

You may like to read

Dt. Deepali Sharma concludes, "Overall, a well-balanced diet full of whole foods is the greatest way to meet the nutritional demands of children under 2 years old. Promoting healthy eating practices early on not only improves physical development but also creates the framework for lifelong wellness. When in doubt, parents must consult with a doctor who can offer personalized advice based on their child's particular needs."

RECOMMENDED STORIES