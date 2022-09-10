Looking For Something Healthy? 5 Easy-Peasy Avocado Recipes For Your Toddler

Avocados: A Healthy Addition To Your Baby's Nutritious Diet

Babies are the most significant part of one's life; no stones should be left unturned for proper nutrition and growth. Fruits are one of the essential parts of a child's diet. It protects them from illness as well as diseases. Exotic fruits are loaded with nutrients and readily available in the market. Gone are the days when doctors recommended only apples and bananas for the kids. Fruits like Avocados are frequently used as baby food due to their creaminess and easy-to-process pulp. Avocado has been labelled as the "Nature's Perfect Food" as it is nutrient dense and enriched with minerals, fats and vitamins, which are crucial for the overall nourishment of the baby. If you are a new parent looking for healthy avocado recipes for your toddler, then worry no more, as here we bring a list of 5 easy-peasy avocado recipes. The best part about these recipes is that they can be prepared within 5 minutes, and the fruits and vegetables required to prepare them all in one stop for organic fruits and vegetables.

Avocado Fruit Puree

There are quite a few fruits which make a good combination with avocado. Fruits like banana, apple, pear, and kiwi blend well with avocado. All you have to do is puree avocado with your choice of sweet fruit in a food processor or small blender, and your kid will gobble it up immediately. You can add water to this puree to make a thinner consistency.

Carrot And Avocado Puree

Carrots are rich in vitamins, and the combination of avocado and carrot is an excellent multi vitamin meal for your toddler. All you need is:

1 cup diced carrots

1 avocado

3-4 cups of water

Follow 3 easy steps to prepare the puree:

1. Boil the carrots for 20 minutes on a medium flame, or if you want, pressure cook it for three steam whistles.

2. Cook the carrot in the stock

3. The final step is to transfer the avocado pulp into a blender, add the carrot and stock and blend them until the puree's desired consistency is achieved.

Avocado And Sweet Potato Puree

Sweet potatoes are naturally sweet on the little one's taste buds and easy to cook mix 2 cups of diced sweet potatoes with the avocado pulp. Then, add one cup of water to get the thick consistency of a puree, and it's ready to serve your toddler.

Avocado Banana Smoothie

The banana-avocado smoothie is excellent for your kid, full of healthy fats and wonderfully creamy, thick texture. All you need to prepare this smoothie is avocado, banana, milk, and garnish.

To prepare this smoothie:-

Add banana, avocado, milk and honey to a blender.

Blend until smooth

Pour it into a glass and add flax or chia seeds for extra nutrition or maple syrup for extra sweetness.

Avocado Slices

Raw avocado is very slippery, so giving them to babies whole is not a good idea. Instead, cut the avocado into slices. Next, you can coat the pieces in a breadcrumb mixture made of crumbled baby crackers or wafers. This will make it easier for the baby to grasp it without slipping.