If you are the parent of a child who tends to be picky with food, we can understand the frustration you must be going through. Though some kids are perfect angels at the dinner table, others tend to create a fuss about what they eat. And, no amount of cajoling can make them eat what you want them to eat. This can be due to many reasons. Sometimes, it may indicate some underlying health problems. But most often than not, it is because of your pampering and giving in to your kid's tantrums.

But if your child is a picky eater, you need to take some action. This is your child's growing up years and he or she need proper nutrition. If he doesn't eat properly, it may affect his development. Of course, you must have tried everything possible to change this attitude. But if nothing seems to be working, we have a few tips for you. Try these out and maybe you will be rewarded with a child who suddenly becomes your perfect dinner companion.

Make meals fun

So you want your child to eat his vegetables and other boring foods. Just introduce a fun element to your meal. You can spread healthy sauce over the vegetables or decorate his plate in colourful potions. Serve foods cut into cartoon characters and regale your child with anecdotes and stories while he eats. Be playful and make eating an activity that he looks forward to. Add colour to his plate. You can add green with carrots or draw a face with Jam on his bread. This will make his like his food better. Also Read - Life in lockdown: 4 tricks to tame your kids' tantrums

Take your child grocery shopping

You can take him along when you go to buy your grocery and vegetables. Ask him to choose his vegetables and fruits. He will feel responsible. Tell his it’s is for his dinner or lunch. He will not only have fun choosing his own food, but this will also make him eat what he has picked with relish later on at home.

Be a role model

Your child looks up to you and tries all the time to mimic you. So, if you want your child to eat properly, you need to set an example. Eat with relish and show him that food is something to be enjoyed. He will pick it up from you and start enjoying his food more. Talk to him about the flavor and smell of the food that he is eating. Teach him to feel and savour his food. He will soon forget to be a picky eater.

Avoid mid-meal snacks

Snacks can kill your child’s appetite. Often, a picky eater is too full to enjoy his food. So if you restrict snacks, your child be hungry at mealtime and this will make him finish his food. A hungry child will have no time to be picky with his food.

Be mindful of your child’s appetite

If your child is not hungry try not to force him to eat. Over time, this can be counterproductive. He will develop an aversion to food if you force him to eat when he is not hungry. And, this may become a personality trait as he grown up. So, feed him when he is hungry and respect his feelings sometimes.