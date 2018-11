It may be difficult to think of new, nutritious and tasty tiffin box ideas for your kids every day. Swati Bhushan, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi, suggests a few important tips for your kids’ lunch box.

Opt for whole fruits instead of cut fruits: Nutrients get oxidised if fruits and veggies are cut and stored for a longer time. Apart from deterioration of nutritional content, these also attract germs. Prevent packing raw and semi-cooked food to keep infection at bay. Give whole fruits like apple, Banana, Peach, Pear, Plums, Jamuns and Cherries, which are packed with antioxidants that help boost your child’s immunity. Soak whole fruits in salt water solution or white vinegar water solution for 5 mins and wash off with cold water thoroughly. This will remove dirt, germs pesticide residues if any.

Opt for stir-fried vegetables instead of bread sandwiches: Stir-frying is quick and easy during morning hours; it preserves the nutrients which get lost during routine cooking as stir-fried vegetables maintain their colour, texture and flavour. Long cooking times and overcooking food, destroys nutritional value. Short cooking time method can be a boon to your child’s health. Use a variety of spices like Ajwain, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Clove, among others and oil seeds too, as these are good sources of minerals like Iron, Calcium, Phosphorus, Selenium, Magnesium, Zinc and these also aid digestion. You can also stuff stir-fried vegetables in parathas, top these on whole wheat pizza or toss with whole wheat pasta.

Opt for sprout pancakes or cutlets and instead of sprout salad: Raw sprouts can lead to food-borne illnesses. Instead, steam the sprouts, grind them and incorporate with a variety of whole grains and millets like Ragi, Quinoa, Oats, Barley etc. or brown rice, to prepare pancakes. These can also be combined with vegetables and shallow fried to prepare cutlets. Presence of dietary fibre in these preparations will help prevent constipation and minerals like Calcium, Iron, Phosphorus, Potassium, Selenium, Zinc, and Magnesium will help the immune system function at its best.

Opt for air fried, baked or steamed dry snacks instead of fried snacks: Fried snacks like Batata Wada, Medu Wada, Bread Rolls, Pooris etc. can cause bloating and Gastrointestinal Disturbances; therefore, avoid packing oily and fried food. Moreover, extremely high temperatures used in deep frying method causes the production of Trans Fats (bad fats), which can take a toll on your child’s overall health. Instead, go for roasted, baked, air fried and steamed snacks like roasted Makhana and Corns, baked/ roasted Potatoes, steamed Muthias, baked Khakras etc. Restrict use of Maida, Sooji and Besan, rather incorporate fibre-rich grains, pulses and vegetables. Use your creativity to develop new recipes which your child will relish.