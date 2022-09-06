- Health A-Z
India's Hidden Hunger: Micronutrients are minerals and vitamins needed by the body in minimal amounts; however, their impact on health is critical, and deficiency can cause severe and even life-threatening conditions. The 'Hidden Hunger', known widely as micronutrient deficiency, is a fundamental concern plaguing developing nations like India. The deficiency impact is persistent in all age groups, irrespective of gender. Hence, there is stark visibility, especially among children and youth who are the next generation and the future of India. Dr Surekha Challa, Nutrition Expert, Professor, Department of Biochemistry & Bioinformatics at GITAM (Deemed to be University), explains how micronutrient deficiencies impact children.
The dreadful impact of malnutrition and nutritional deficiencies extends to the nooks and crannies of society. As today's malnourished children become part of tomorrow's working-age population, it impacts their earning potential and overall national productivity. This trend must be addressed early, starting with a streamlined mechanism to enhance food quality and availability. Since the concern is preventable, several measures can be taken to alleviate the problem, specifically at the grassroots level.
Functional food is the need of the hour, where a proper inclusion of nutritious food will improve overall health beyond essential nutrition. Sufficient nutrition will improve performance and outcomes in studies and the workplace. Nutritional meal programs and plans at all levels, especially at school, are imperative for societal growth and wellbeing as they will directly impact learning, performance, happiness, productivity and life span among children and youth of the country. Proper nutrition from early childhood and the workplace can prevent hidden hunger, chronic diseases, and mortality rates and raise productivity. This is sure to increase national productivity and create a healthier India.
