Making your toddler to eat can be challenging task, as you don’t know what he or she wants exactly. There will be days when they would finish the food without causing any trouble to you, and then suddenly the next day she won’t eat anything. Yesterday, she ate eggs and today she throws up. Just don’t get irritated! It’s normal if she is not eating today. Right now, she is developing her taste and learning about food.

At this point, toddlers are also learning about social rules. And a developing mind may not be able to take in too much information at a time. Give her time to develop her taste for food, and to learn what she likes and what she doesn’t.

In the meantime, you can try making mealtimes for your baby more fun. Not only, it can make her a healthy eater, but it will help in creating a more relaxing mealtime for the entire family. Below are a few tips you can follow to make her mealtimes fun.

Let your child choose a meal to eat

Select the foods that you want to give your child. Offer her only two choices and set limits on time. Let her choose a meal and prepare that one for her.

Take your child to grocery shopping

Let her help in choosing the food in the grocery store. This way you will know what your toddler likes. This can also be a good opportunity to teach them the names of different foods.

Let your child help in preparing the food

Let her help you in the kitchen to prepare the food. They can help in passing the food to you to wash or chop. Or you can let them mix ingredients or give them a piece of dough to knead. They love to eat the food they created themselves.

Use special cutlery for your child

Buy special cutlery for your child, something that has a unique colour or shape or adorned with her favourite cartoon character. Also let your toddler put the plates and cutlery on the table. This will make her feel more invested in the meal.

Cut your child’s food into interesting shapes

Show your creativity while presenting the food to your child. Cut your pancake or sandwich into a unique shape. This is one of the easiest ways to get a toddler to eat well.