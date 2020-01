Health experts recommend exclusive breastfeeding (i.e. no other fluids or solids) for six months. They say breastfeeding should be combined with solid foods for 2 years or as long as mother and her baby want. Breast milk provides all the energy and nutrients that the infant needs for the first months of life. But as your baby starts growing, he/she may want to try new foods, and it’s ok to introduce them to new flavours. But there are foods that are not safe for your baby, and you should be careful while choosing your new baby’s food. Here are some foods you should not give your baby during the first year of growth.

Honey

Any form of honey (raw, baked, or cooked) is bad for infants under the age of one. Honey can contain botulism spores, which secrete toxins. An infant’s intestinal track can’t fight off these toxins. As a result, these toxins can lead to muscle weakness, poor sucking, a weak cry, constipation, decreased muscle tone, and even paralysis in young infants.

Cow’s Milk

Babies under the age of one can’t digest the enzymes and proteins in cow’s milk. Also, certain minerals present in cow’s milk can damage your baby’s kidneys.

Egg Whites

You should avoid feeding egg products to a child under the age of one. Because it can cause an allergic reaction or allergies in the future.

Citrus

Citrus fruits and juices are high in Vitamin C and acid, which can cause an upset tummy and/or acid reflux in your baby.

Wheat

Checked with your paediatrician to make sure that your baby is not allergic to rice, oats, or barley. If everything is fine, you may start giving wheat at the age of eight or nine months.

Hard Foods

Avoid giving small, hard foods like nuts, popcorn, whole grapes, raw vegetables, raisins, candies, dried fruits, and seeds. They can get stuck in your baby’s throat. Before you give any food to your baby, make sure it is cut into small bits and cooked until soft.