Food Allergy In Children: Symptoms And Tips For Management

What If A Child's Food Allergy Symptoms Are Not Immediately Visible?

Food allergies are common in children; they can develop at any age. When a child's immune system identifies a particular food as a threat and overreacts to it, it can cause an allergic reaction. Children's most common food allergies include milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soy, shellfish and fish.

How Common Are Food Allergies in Babies?

Food allergies are common in infants and young children. Your baby is more likely to develop a food allergy if you have a family history of food allergies or other allergic conditions, such as asthma, hay fever or eczema. Food allergies are most likely to occur when eczema occurs.

Babies under three months of age with severe eczema are likelier to have a food allergy. The earlier eczema starts and the more severe it is, the more likely a child is to have a food allergy. Although food allergies have increased for some time, the numbers have stabilised.

Food Allergy Symptoms

A food allergy occurs when your baby's immune system negatively reacts to a (usually harmless) protein in a portion of food and makes antibodies to fight it. Signs of a food allergy can range from severe to mild and may include hives, swelling, itching, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, difficulty breathing, and anaphylaxis (a life-threatening allergic reaction). Therefore, parents and caregivers need to be aware of the signs and symptoms of food allergies and seek medical attention immediately if an allergic reaction occurs.

Tips To Avoid

If your kid has been diagnosed with a food allergy, avoiding the allergen and preventing accidental exposure is essential. This may involve reading food labels carefully, avoiding cross-contamination when cooking, and informing your child's school or daycare about their food allergy.

Allergy Management Plan

It's also essential to work closely with your child's doctor or allergist to develop an allergy management plan that includes emergency medications (such as epinephrine) and strategies for avoiding allergens. Children with food allergies can live healthy and happy lives with proper management and education.

Typical Signs And Symptoms Of Food Allergies In Children

If your baby has a food allergy, the following symptoms may appear within minutes after eating the food.

Hives or rash Swelling of the face, lips, or tongue Itching or tingling in the mouth Nausea or vomiting Diarrhoea Stomach pain Wheezing or difficulty breathing Runny or stuffy nose Sneezing Coughing Hoarseness Throat tightness or difficulty swallowing

What If Food Allergy Symptoms Are Not Directly Visible?

Symptoms and signs of these include:

Reflux Colic Diarrhoea Constipation Mucus or blood in the baby's stool Moderate to severe eczema, which is common in children who are allergic to milk

What Is Food Intolerance?

Late-onset allergy and intolerance are sometimes confused with one another. Sometimes babies develop intolerance to certain foods. If your baby finds it difficult to digest some food, he may be intolerant.

