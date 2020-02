You must make sure that your child has the most nutritious foods that will help him study hard and pass his exams with flying colours. @Shutterstock

The right foods make a lot of difference in a child’s life. These formative years need proper nutrition. This is especially true around exam time. As a parent, you will, no doubt, want you child to excel in his exams. With the start of the CBSE examinations, parents are working overtime to keep their child’s mind sharp and their strength up. This is the time when they need your care and support. One way of doing this is by taking care of their nutritional needs. You must make sure that your child has the most nutritious foods that will help him study hard and pass his exams with flying colours. There are many easily available foods that improve memory, brain function and concentration as well. Let us take a look at a few foods that you can include in your child’s diet during exam time to boost cognition and brain power.

Yogurt

This is loaded with protein and beneficial fats. It gives a boost to brain cells and helps them in retaining information. Include this in your child’s diet during CBSE exams. You can add it to cereals or make a smoothie with fruits of your choice. You can also add it to steamed veggies.

Eggs

This helps in improving concentration. The choline in egg yolks foster memory development. So make sure that your child eats at least one egg every day. This will help him keep his strength up and also help him retain whatever he has studied. This is one food that is crucial in your child’s diet during the CBSE exams.

Whole Grain

These are loaded with fibre that gets converted to energy. It also regulates the release of glucose in the body. Whole grains are a rich source of B-vitamins, which is good for the nervous system. Make sure you add this to your child’s diet during the CBSE exams.

Oats

Oats is one of the most nutritious brain food. It provides energy and keeps the mind sharp. It is also a rich source of fibre that will keep your child going for a long time. Besides, it also contains zinc, potassium, vitamin E, and B-vitamins, which are so essential for body and brain functions. Definitely a must in your child’s diet during exam time.