Add Yogurt To Your Baby’s Food To Boost Growth And Health: A Few Innovative Recipes Just For You

Here's everything parents need to know about introducing yogurt to babies' food at an early age and its preparation methods. Read on.

If babies are given the essential nutrients and a well-balanced diet from the time they are born, it can help in their rapid development and growth. Yogurt is an essential ingredient, just like any other solid food, as contains probiotics that promote digestion and good gut health. This food is especially important in the first few months after birth. When your baby starts to eat solid food, yogurt can be a good source of protein, calcium, and healthy fats that is required for an early growth spurt, bone development and healthy absorption of nutrients. Probiotic yogurt contains Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium lactis, which facilitate smooth functioning of the digestive system. It is also rich in essential nutrients like protein, Vitamin D, and calcium. The National Institute of Nutrition of Hyderabad recommends five servings of milk or other dairy products for children/babies above the age of 6 months.

A DAILY SERVING OF YOGHURT FOR YOUR BABY

It is perfectly okay for toddlers to consume yogurt several times every day. People with lactose intolerance often find yogurt much easier to digest as compared to milk. This is because most yogurts contain live bacteria that can help break down lactose, so that it is easier to digest it. However, there are several other health benefits besides the nutritional aspect of yogurt like:

Provides healthy 'fats'

Yogurt is a source of 'good' fats that can help to support healthy brain development in your baby. Fat is one of the essential nutrients for babies, and yogurt is a great way to help them meet their needs.

Improves digestive health

Probiotic yogurt helps in improving the digestive system because it has the two most essential probiotics, Bifidobacterium lactis and Lactobacillus acidophilus bacteria, that help lower the incidence of irritable bowel syndrome and aids in minimizing lactose intolerance syndrome.

Treating Eczema and Diarrhea in Kids

As suggested by research, yogurt can help in reducing the risk of skin allergies or eczemas by 70 per cent. Usually, kids between the age group of 2-4 months develop these kinds of allergies. A study published in Nutrition Research Journal has shown that yogurt helps to reduce the duration and alleviate symptoms of acute pediatric diarrhoea.

Improves Bone Health

Yogurt includes bone-friendly nutrients like magnesium, Vitamin D, protein, calcium and phosphorus. It also helps boost the activity of bone-building cells as it contains an iron-binding protein called lactoferrin besides decreasing the activity of osteoclast cells.

CUSTOMIZE YOUR BABY'S MEAL TO INCLUDE YOGURT

You can replace milk with yogurt when you prepare your baby's meal. You can also add simple mashed fruits for a delicious and healthy twist. Yogurts can also help you introduce different flavours and textures to your baby. Here are a few ideas that you can try -

Yogurt overnight oatmeal

Replace milk with yogurt and add rolled oats, refrigerate it overnight. Stir in your favourite add-ins like feeding finely diced fruits with a dash of cinnamon, right before feeding your little ones.

Yogurt-fruit smoothie

Stir pur ed fruit like strawberries, blueberries, and banana, etc. into plain yogurt until combined. A healthy breakfast with delicious taste is ready for your child.

Banana Yogurt Pudding

Add mashed banana slices and mix them with yogurt as well as a small amount of butter, refrigerate it for some time.

THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND

In conclusion, yogurts are a great food supplement for your little ones. The most important aspect to consider while shopping for yogurt for babies is avoiding added sugar options. Plain yogurt is perfect as it does not contain added sugar. You can add fruit pulps to sweeten it. Also, avoid adding honey for babies younger than 12 months as it may cause botulism in babies. Contact your pediatrician in case of signs of lactose intolerance or an allergic reaction after eating yogurt. So don't shy away from adding this healthy, nutritious and easy to eat food for babies!

(This article is authored by Vivek Mani, CEO, Heritage Novandie Foods Private Limited)