5 Healthy Fares You Must Include In Your Kid's Meals For Proper Growth

The fundamentals of healthy eating for adults should also be applied to adolescents' nutrition. However, to grow and develop their fundamental functions like brain function, immunity, and hormonal development, they must consume the essential nutrients when they are young. These nutrients include vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, protein, and fat. Leading certified sports nutritionist and strength coach Rihana Quershi shares 5 healthy fares to include in your kid's meals for proper growth.

Fruits: Encourage your child to eat fresh seasonal fruits instead of fruit juice. If your child likes to drink juice, ensure it's 100 per cent natural juice made at home without added sugars. Strictly avoid the packaged readymade juices. Remember, even homemade juices will have excess raw sugar (from multiple fruits that make the juice). So ensure you are not developing the habit of replacing fruit with juice.

Vegetables: This will be tricky since children generally don't like veggies. But if you begin feeding them early on, they'll develop a taste for veggies and eat without complaining. Also, veggies are often made very tasty. Explore recipes for teenagers. Serve a spread of fresh, dark green, red and orange veggies at some point and various pulses on another day.

Grains: Foods made with whole grains that have been minimally processed should be prioritised. Higher quality grains typically have undergone less processing. For example, white bread, pasta, and noodles are highly refined grains that should be avoided as much as possible.

Protein: Protein may be a crucial part of a healthy diet. It plays a severe role in building and repairing muscle, bones, and organs. Choose pulses, beans, peas, paneer, seafood, chicken, eggs, and unsalted nuts and seeds.

Iodized salt: Iodized salt is essential to prevent children's learning disabilities and delayed development. So ensure to use iodized salt while preparing their meals.

Conclusion

When children are sick, especially after they have diarrhoea or measles, their appetite decreases, and their bodies use the food they eat less effectively. So at such times, it's essential to encourage a sick child to eat. This will be difficult, as ill children may haven't an appetite. So it's important to keep offering foods the child likes, a touch at a time and as often as possible. Also, it's essential to encourage a sick child to drink water as often as possible. Dehydration may be a severe problem for children with diarrhoea. Drinking many liquids will help prevent dehydration.