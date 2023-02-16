5 Lunch Box Ideas To Give A Healthy Start To Your Child

Here are some lunch box items that are easy and quick to prepare.

Every night a question bothers mothers, "what to pack for my child's tiffin tomorrow?' Most are working parents, so recipes must be quick and easy to prepare. This is vital even more during the school years, as it is the child's growing stage. In addition, good quality nutrients are required to support the child's development, build immunity, and physical and mental health. Nutrient-dense foods have all the essential nutrients calories, protein, good fats, vitamins, minerals, fibre, little sugar, saturated fat, and salt. These nutrient-dense foods help a child get the nutrients they need while limiting their intake of calories.Minal Shah, Senior Nutrition Therapist, Fortis Hospital Mulund, shares some lunch box items that are easy and quick to prepare.

Wraps: It is a whole wheat chapati filled with vegetables and protein like paneer, chicken, beans, sprouts or egg to make a calorie-dense meal. It is filling and simple. If your child doesn't usually like to carry the ideal sabzi roti at school, giving it an attractive wrap will entice them to eat. This also ensures your child gets the daily dose of protein and carbohydrates for the body. Cutlets: Cutlets are delicious, healthy and quick to make. It can be served as a wholewheat brown burger, wholewheat chapati, multigrain bread, and curd or hummus dip. This acts as a wholesome and tempting meal at the same time. Enriching it with vegetables, rajma, or sprouts makes it a perfect combo of fibre and protein. Parathas: If your child doesn't consume carrots, greens or veggies in their complete form, one can opt to stuff them in paratha or use it as a puree for paratha. Cutting the parathas into the moon, half-moon, star, and triangle shapes will make it more interesting. Apply desi cow's ghee to boost the calories. A daily variant of colour also adds fun. Similarly, adding cheese to a vegetable paratha and layering it can turn into a yummy quesadilla or roti sandwich. Rice: This is a perfect combination of carbohydrates and protein. Plus, adding loads of veggies to the rice improves fibre content too. For a vegetarian option, chicken can be replaced with paneer or soya chunks. Packing carrot, cucumber, onion, or beetroot raita along will probiotics, calcium and fibre. One can make chicken pulao, soya or paneer pulao with raita. Wholewheat pasta or roti noodles: Instead of refined flour noodles, turn your leftover chapati (or make fresh chapati) into healthy, fibre-rich noodles. Add loads of vegetables and sauces to it. Your kids will love the more nutritious noodles, and you won't hesitate to give them another serving. This meal ensures that the child is getting the required vitamins and fibre.