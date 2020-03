Keep the teething ring in the fridge, this cool sensation may help to soothe your baby's gums. © Shutterstock

Teething generally occurs between 6 to 24 months of age. As a parent, you can easily know when your baby starts teething. He/she would often put objects or fingers into the mouth and chew in an attempt to reduce the discomfort. Symptoms of teething include excessive drooling, irritability, tender and swollen gums.

If you’re looking for safe ways to soothe your baby’s sore mouth, try these natural remedies –

Teething rings

Keep the teething ring in the fridge, this cool sensation may help to soothe your baby’s gums. But never put it in the freezer, as it could damage your baby’s gums if it gets frozen. Also make sure that anything you give your baby to chew on must not be a choking hazard.

A gentle massage

Clear your fore finger and placed gently on your baby’s gum or give a light massage. Rubbing your baby’s gums with a clean finger is a great way to ease his pain.

Use a frozen washcloth

Cold is a very popular remedy for teething pain. Freeze a damp washcloth for 20 to 30 minutes. When it’s cold and stiff, let your baby chew on it for a cool, numbing sensation. You can soak the cloth in chamomile tea instead of water.

Peeled Ginger Root

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can help relieve your baby’s teething pain. Rub a slice of peeled ginger over your baby’s gums for 2-3 minutes.

Ground Cloves

Cloves will give warming, numbing properties. Mix ground cloves with water, coconut oil, or unsalted butter, and keep it the fridge for some time. Rub this cool paste on your baby’s gums.

Chilled Spoons

Many dentists recommend this natural remedy. Give your baby a chilled metal spoon to chew. Wooden mixing spoons also have a great hard texture that can offer natural pressure against the tooth that’s trying to break through.

Facial Massage

When you’re with your bay, try giving her facial massage as much as you can in a day. While doing so, rub your baby’s face, jaw, and gums in a circular motion. This will provide a welcome distraction from the constant discomfort and help soothe her teething pain.