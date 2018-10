The theme of this year’s world mental health day is, “Young people and mental health in a changing world.” This theme itself speaks the volume of the needs to address mental health issues in children and adolescence of which we have been ignorant for a while. In fact, the eternal belief that children are immune to mental health issues of disorders is a myth, says Dr Vasanth R, consultant psychiatrist, Fotis Malhar, Bengaluru. The truth is just like adults, children also have good days and bad days and their mind can be as tricky and devious with issues like that of an adult. All of which can hamper the common course of growth and development and make them grow into an unhealthy individual with their minds clogged. This is why it is important to identify the issues in children pertaining to mental health problems soon and start off with an effective treatment.

For some children, the bad days last longer and are more serious. Children who are ‘down’ often and for long periods are at risk of developing depression too. Children can develop all of the same mental health conditions as adults, but sometimes they express them differently. We caught up with Dr Vasanth R to discuss the mental health issues in children and how to deal with them. Here is an excerpt of the interview:

We often think that mental health issues are an adult’s prerogative and children are immune to it. But what triggers such issues in children at such a tender age?

Dr Vasanth: One should know that children whether young kids, pre-teens or adolescents just like elder people are prone to mental health issues and can succumb to same if not addressed at the right time. In fact, they are the most vulnerable during their formative years. No, unlike what we think it is not a period of all work, no play. Understand that the mind is growing at a fast pace at this age. The hormonal, physical, environmental changes happening along with the sexual awareness setting inputs the mind through tremendous pressure and stress. If the child lacks the right kind of support, empathy and emotional foundation needed at this time, this could affect his/her mental growth and lead to certain issues related to mental health depending on one’s situation.

But kids who are growing in a secure environment with parents and siblings also suffer from mental health issues as various studies suggest, why?

Dr Vasanth: A child’s emotional needs need to be addressed by the family more than the child’s materialistic needs. A time when people lived in joint families and if the father or the mother was unable to give enough time to the kid the emotional needs were addressed by grandparents or other family members. But as families started to set-up in nuclear settings where both parents had their own career goals, children get to spend less time with parents and sometimes exists an emotional disconnect between them. During the formative years, both for young adults and adolescence establishing an emotional connect with parents is important for proper mental growth and peace.

What can parents do to ensure that a child grows in a positive environment that impacts a child positively?

Dr Vasanth: We cannot emphasise the fact enough that a parent (whether mother or the father) needs to give their child ample quality time. It is understandable that parents today have their own career aspiration which needs attention but when it comes to children health it is equally important. So, prioritise, keep some time of the day to be exclusively enjoyed with the family or the child. While you do this ensure you are having enough pep talks and exchange of views. Don’t make it a linear conversation but a diabolic one. Share the highlights of your day and let your child do the same. Build an environment where trust begets trust. It is a simple step that promises mental peace to the child and you. But to achieve this you have to invest time which is scarce in today’s competitive world and a reason for such doom. Apart from this, parents should keep a watchful eye for signs of sexual assault that is common in kids these days. Providing a safe, secure environment with the right kind of people also has a positive impact on the child’s mental health.

What are the signs that the parents should look out for which could indicate trouble?

Dr Vasanth: In adults, there are a plethora of signs that can be indicative of mental health issues. In kids to these issues manifest in different ways. Some of them are – change in personality, a hyperactive child becoming shy or vice versa; fear and anxiety of the unknown or irrational issues, sleep disturbances or troubles, eating disorders like eating too much or too less – these could serve as noticeable indicators.

How are mental health issues diagnosed in children do they reciprocate counselling as adults?

Dr Vasanth: With children, it is important for a doctor or therapist to establish a rapport first. If the child cannot trust the therapist it gets difficult to get going with treatment or therapy. But once a doctor is able to engage with a child and gain trust diagnosing and treating a condition or disorder becomes easy.