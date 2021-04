The Covid-19 pandemic has created a disastrous impact on the physical, mental, and social status of every human being, especially the most vulnerable ones like children. The innocent mind is unable to fathom the happening around them and the ever-pervading lack of normalcy. They are also witnessing high levels of stress and anxiety. Experiences of the new routine of staying cooped up at home; unable to frequent places they have enjoyed, meet friends, play and do activities that they enjoyed, have created a sense of insecurity in children even as young as two years of age. Therefore, listening to children’s perception about Covid-19 is essential and providing children with an accurate explanation that is meaningful to them will ensure that they do not feel unnecessarily frightened, overanxious, or guilty. Stress in children in this pandemic is caused by multiple factors and parents have to be extremely cautious to alleviate this mental stress placed by Covid-19 pandemic. There are various reasons which trigger stress in children in recent times. According to the Association for Children’s Mental Health (ACMH), one in five children and youth have some kind of diagnosable emotional, behavioural, or mental health disorder. Also, it is estimated that one in ten adolescents have mental health problems. On this occasion of World Health Day, Saadhvi Raju, Counselor and psychotherapist, Medall Mind, tells us the best practice for children to be followed for a healthy and stress-free mind. Here are the excerpts from the email interview: Also Read - Covid-19 healthcare workers at risk of developing depression, anxiety

What is Stress?

Stress is considered as our body's response to threats and challenges by automatically switching to a defence mode, ensuing in a hormonal rise resulting in either flight or fight response. It is a feeling faced by everyone, irrespective of age. Every individual has their way of expressing stress, what triggers them, and reactions to it, including children. Both parents and children must know how to actively handle their stress as it helps with overcoming their fright and aids in effective coping.

How is the pandemic affecting children’s mental health?

There is a rapid increase in the number of mental health cases reported, particularly in children. Studies show that 1 in 4 children experience some kind of mental health concern. It is vital to understand children's mental health and what they are facing, especially during the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Their school-home boundaries are blurred. Due to the pandemic, rates of children playing outdoor games have dropped which is leading to gadget dependence, resulting in other issues such as eyesight problems, physical ailments, etc. Several studies discuss adults' work-life balance and how employees need to distress themselves. However, parents fail to understand that children can also experience extremely stressful moments with their schoolwork, i.e., class presentation, speaking up in class, feel a little sick before attending a class etc.

So how can we help in reducing children’s stress and anxiety?

Let them express their feelings: If your child is wanting to express their feelings, do not stop them. By invalidating their emotional state, they start believing that their emotions and feelings cannot/will not be understood, and they start suppressing their emotions which can lead to more serious issues later. By talking to a supportive family member or a friend, they instantly feel better, bringing a clarity to their worries. Similarly, a child would do what the parent does, i.e., if a parent faces their fears, the child will learn to face their fears. Model approach in behaviour would also help children overcome their stress.

Help them Focus on the positives: By focusing on the positives and eliminating the negative and unhelpful thoughts, one can reduce stress levels. By re-emphasizing the positives, the child will start focusing on the positives of every situation and will only work to improve. Similarly, when they do something brave, and out of their comfort zone, reward them by either hugging them or complimenting them, or giving them a small treat.

They should avoid procrastinating: As largely believed, never leave work for tomorrow. Completing the given job, or homework (for children) on time or before the deadline, we get some time to plan our next step and avoid stressful situations. Procrastinating leads to negative thoughts which result in anxiety and escalates stress as well. Therefore, having a plan and sticking to it, can immensely help with reducing stress levels and declutter your thoughts.

Set a bed-time routine: Following a good sleep pattern even during the weekend can have a great impact on their stress levels as it rejuvenates not only their body but their mind too. Having a bed-time routine and cutting down on gadget time before going to bed, can improve sleep quality and feel motivated and focused the next morning.

Encourage them to practice relaxation: Basic relaxation exercises such as taking deep breaths, thinking through an issue by weighing the pros and cons, or meditation can aid children with relaxing their minds. Even relaxing activities such as playing small games for fun, paint, or anything they like, etc., would help them.

Take Away

Several children are going through some sort of mental health problem and/or are going through immense stress, especially during this pandemic. It is critical to pay attention to what the children are feeling and pay heed to their concerns. By keeping the above points in mind, one can help a child manage their stress levels. It is vital to spread awareness regarding children’s mental health issues for them to evolve as thriving individuals.