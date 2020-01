Drinking whole milk may lower your kid’s risk of becoming overweight © Shutterstock

Dear parents, if you’re giving low-fat milk to your kids, you need to reconsider it again. A review study has found that children drinking whole milk had 40 per cent lower chances of getting overweight as compared to those who drank reduced-fat milk.

For the study, the researchers analysed 28 other studies from seven different countries. They explored the relationship between children who drink cow’s milk and their risk of being obese or overweight. None of the 28 studies showed that children drinking reduced-fat milk had lower odds of being obese or overweight.

On the contrary, 18 studies suggested that children that consumed whole milk had a lesser likelihood of being overweight or obese.

Dr Jonathon Maguire, lead researcher of the study, said, “The majority of children in Canada and the United States consume cow’s milk on a daily basis and it is a major contributor of dietary fat for many children.”

“In our review, children following the current recommendation of switching to reduced-fat milk at age two were not leaner than those consuming whole milk,” he added.

Amazing Health Benefits of Whole Milk

You would definitely switch to whole milk after learning these benefits.

Source of multiple nutrients

By drinking a cup of whole milk, you children can get 30% DV of calcium, 7.9 grams or 16% DV of protein, 24% DV of vitamin D, 18% DV of vitamin B12 and 11 essential vitamins and 8 essential minerals.

Healthy fats

If you argue that whole milk contains too much fat, this information may clear your mind.

Whole milk has a balanced composition of healthy fats. While about half of whole milk’s fat contains monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fat, over one-third of its fatty acids are Omega-3.

Lowers risk of metabolic syndrome

Multiple studies have revealed that drinking whole milk can lower risk of metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome is a group of risk factors, including insulin resistance, abdominal obesity, low HDL levels and high triglyceride levels. The risk factors together are linked to high risk of diabetes and heart disease.