What Are The Signs And Symptoms Of Liver Diseases In Children? How To Prevent Them?

Liver Diseases In Children: Signs, Symptoms And Preventive Measures

There are numerous disorders and issues with the liver in children. In this section, Consultant Paediatrician Srinivas Midivelly, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, will discuss all the childhood liver conditions, including symptoms, signs and prevention of liver problems in children.

Liver Functions

For growth and proper nutrition to continue, the liver is crucial. All children's growth and development depend on a healthy diet. The functions of the liver are filtering toxic or harmful chemicals out of the blood and helping in the digestion of food. In addition, it produces, stores and releases energy and enables blood clotting.

Liver Conditions In Children

Acute liver failure. This type comes on suddenly. Children who have never had known liver disease develop it.

Chronic liver failure. This type occurs when a stable liver disease becomes much worse, either slowly or suddenly.

Common causes of acute liver failure in children include:

In addition, metabolic conditions passed down through the family have galactosemia, tyrosinemia, hereditary fructose intolerance (HFI), Wilson disease (excessive copper in some areas of the body), and mitochondrial diseases. Toxins include several solvents or cleaners, rat poison, insecticide, weed killer, and some wild mushrooms. Certain medicines include erythromycin, valproic acid or a toxic dose of paracetamol. Immune system problems, such as [autoimmune hepatitis].

Symptoms Of Liver Disease In Children

Jaundice {Due to excessively high amounts of bilirubin (a bile pigment) in the bloodstream. Because of the bilirubin excreted by the kidneys, urine is typically black. In addition, significant red blood cell loss can occasionally bring on jaundice. Liver enlargement {is typically an indicator of liver disease, although no symptoms are usually associated with a slightly enlarged liver (hepatomegaly). Symptoms include abdominal pain or bloating }. Loss of appetite Bowel symptoms (vomiting, grey or clay-coloured stools, constipation ) Bruising/ bleeding Distension of the abdomen(fluid or liver swelling )

Signs of liver disease include:

Redness over palms (palmar erythema ) Pain in the abdomen Tremors Spider naevi(marks over the skin ) Parotid swelling and red-coloured stools

Vegetables and fruits should be essential in your children's diet. Make sure to include a fruit or vegetable at every meal and snack. This food group contains fibre, vitamins, and minerals that support the liver's practical function.

A few measures to prevent liver diseases in children are:

Vegetables and fruits should be particularly incorporated into your children's diet Obesity in children is increasing and causing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease in children Limit the consumption of refined sugars Ingestion of certain chemicals, herbs, or even some medications, like a toxic dose of paracetamol, can cause liver damage.

