Virat Kohli Look-Alike Kid Goes Viral: Why Do Some Kids Look Like Celebrities? Science Behind Doppelgängers And Identical Twins

A Virat Kohli look-alike kid has gone viral. Experts explain why some children resemble celebrities, and the science behind doppelg ngers and identical twins.

A viral video featuring a child who looks just like Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has captured people's attention all across India. This moment happened, just after India's first ODI against New Zealand, in Vadodara, where Kohli was interacting with fans and signing autographs. People work to highlight the boy's facial features and expression. It looks the same as young Virat Kohli, promoting widespread sharing of compressions online. Kohli himself was seen smiling broadly at the resemblance, and a fan named that kid as mini Kohli. But beyond social media recognition, there is a very fascinating biological question: why do some unrelated people resemble one another so closely? Scientists have long studied facial similarity from identical twins who share nearly the same DNA to unrelated individuals found around the world.

Why Some People Look Alike: Twins vs Doppelg ngers

Let's get to know the signs behind all this:

1 The science of facial similarity: identical twins are born when a single fertilised egg splits into two embryos. They share nearly a hundred per cent of their DNA, which is why their facial features like eyes, nose, chin, jawline looks exactly same. Identical twins are often used by researchers as a baseline for facial similarity because their facial structure genetically controlled and almost unrecognizable. However, according to the researches, non-related people can also look alike, sometimes almost as much as identical twins. According to a study that was done in 2022 cell reports used facial rekka recognition algorithm to identify 32 pair of unrelated people with similar faces. These people were objectively compared using three different software programmes that contains the same tools used in police stations and airport security system. Surprisingly, some of the faces were so similar that they couldn't be misunderstood as twins.

2 Genetic Similarities Among Unrelated Look Alike

Scientists then took DNA samples from these look- alikes. And then the result shocked everyone because many of them shared specific genetic variant that leads to similar facial structure such as bone shape, knows with and eye spacing. In nine of these spares, the participants shared thousands of common genetics, differences called single nucleotide polymorphisms, even after not being biologically related. These researches suggest that the human genome contains a limited number of genetic combination that produce similar face shapes. When to unrelated people share these genetic, their face looks very similar to each other. But that does not mean that they are biologically related just that certain combination of genes that led to facial feature of random people.

3 why Facial Resemblance Is Not Randomly Chance

Although thousand of facial features are possible, the human face is built from a finite number of genetic instructions. Some Jean variant are more common and strongly influence trades like cheekbone height, or jaw width. Because of this, genetics may predictably shape faces into similar patterns across unrelated individuals. Technologies like facial recognisation and DNA test have allowed scientist to find out these similarity objectively rather than relying on subjective comparisons.

TRENDING NOW

So, the next time, if you notice people looking similar to each other, such as Virat Kohli, there is scientific reason behind that resemblance it's not just hype. Genetic, facial structure and shared jeans variation all play a role in shaping our faces.