Do Not Let Your Children Play With Old Plastic Toys

Playing with old plastic toys may not be good for your child's health. Toxins found in old toys and dress-up items made of plastic.

Reuse and recycling of old products helps prevent environmental degradation and can significantly reduce air and water pollution. But not all products may not be good to reuse again, particularly old plastic toys. Researchers at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, have warned that old toys and dress-up items may contain toxic chemicals that can cause cancer, disrupt growth and development in children, and reduce their future reproductive capacities.

The researchers found hazardous chemicals such as phthalates and short chain chlorinated paraffins in about 84 per cent of old plastic toys and dress-up items that they tested. These chemicals are used as plasticizers and flame retardants in toys. They reported their findings in an article recently published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials Advances.

In many toys and items that they tested (both old and new), the chemical content was found exceeding the current legal limits. But the number was significantly higher in older toys and items (84 per cent) compared to the newer toys and items (30 per cent).

Further, they found significantly higher concentrations of toxic chemicals in the older items. The concentrations of phthalates in many old balls constituted over 40 per cent of the toy's weight, which is 400 times over the legal limit, according to the researchers.

Need to regulate use of toxic chemicals in toys

Many countries regulate the chemical content in toys to protect the health and safety of children.

For example, the EU's Toy Safety Directive have set the permissible limit for phthalates used in new toys at 0.1 per cent by weight while for short chain chlorinated paraffins, it is 0.15 per cent by weight.

However, this legislation is only applicable to new toys, not old ones, noted Daniel Slunge, Environmental Economist at the University of Gothenburg.

In 2019, the Quality Council of India (QCI) conducted a testing survey of imported toys available in the markets of Delhi and NCR. About 67 per cent of the imported toys failed to meet the safety standards, which included the admissible levels of chemicals such as phthalate, heavy metals, and physical safety properties.

Phthalates are identified as endocrine disruptors (EDs) that can cause hormonal imbalances. Exposure to phthalates has been linked to a range of health problems including asthma, preterm birth, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, and breast cancer.

Sadly, while Indian authorities have made it mandatory for imported toys to meet the safety standards, it remains voluntary for domestic toy makers in the country.

As parents, you can protect your children from these chemicals at some levels by choosing safe toys for them and paying attention to the items they come in contact with.