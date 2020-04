You need to wean them away from the smartphone gradually. Try bringing down the time in a way that they won’t notice. @Shutterstock

Today’s kids are really tech savvy. They know how to operate gadgets even before they learn to walk and talk. As parents, it is natural to be proud of such little geniuses. But what most parents do not realise is that too much technology can also affect a child’s health and mental well-being. Smartphones, tablets, computers, televisions can take a heavy toll on your child’s health. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that children under two must have zero exposure to these technologies. So, it is very important for you to help your child go tech-free for overall development.

WHAT RESEARCH SAYS

A study at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center says that children who have more screen time have ‘lower structural integrity of white matter tracts in parts of the brain that support language and other emergent literacy skills’. According to researchers, these skills include imagery and executive function — the process involving mental control and self-regulation. These children also have lower scores on language and literacy measures, they say. JAMA Pediatrics published this study.

But the blame does not lie with the child alone. Another study at University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Illinois State University found that heavy digital technology use by parents is associated with child behaviour issues and development problems. The online issue of Child Development published this study.

WHAT YOU CAN DO AS A PARENT

As a parent, you must have tried to get your kids to unplug. And, like all other parents, you must have realised how difficult it is to get them to be tech-free. This is understandable because kids see everyone around them using phones and computers for their work and pleasure. So, if you tell them it is not good for them, they will not understand. So, what do you do?

Teach your child about technology

The first thing that you need to do is educate your child about the use of technology. Tell them how you use your phone and laptop for work. Make them understand that these gadgets are not for play. But you have to follow this up by example. If you are glued to your laptop or phone all the time, your child may not listen to you. So, limit your use of these gadgets when you are in their company. Set an example and your child will follow. You are their role model after all.

Limit screen time

Another thing that you can do is limit their screen time. But if you do this suddenly, they will rebel. You need to wean them away from the smartphone gradually. Try bringing down the time in a way that that won’t notice. Involve them in play and work. Try to fill in this time with other tech-free activities. Soon, they will be too busy to fiddle with these gadgets.

Introduce other activities

Spend time with your child. Take him or her to the park and introduce him or her to other children. Encourage your child to play with others. You can also pursue some creative activity together like reading a book or pointing out the stars. Figuring out puzzles are also a great way of spending some tech-free time together.