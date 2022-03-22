The Growing Child: Tips For Parents To Promote Their Child’s Physical Growth

A child's physical growth is a continuous process. It gradually moves from one stage of development to another and refers to a child's ability to move, coordinate and control their body. Physical developments in a child can be divided into two broad categories: gross motor skills and fine motor skills. While gross motor skills refer to controlling large parts of the body, fine motor skills refer to coordinating small body parts such as hands and fingers.

Physical growth is comparatively fast during infancy and early childhood hence we need to plan activities using large motor skills and introduce fine motor skills, one at a time, for example indulge them in outdoor physical activities including swimming, running, gymnastics or dance.

Parenting tips for 7-Year-Olds

Age 7-8 years is a period of slow, steady growth. Children may have difficulty with some fine motor projects such as gluing, cutting, hammering nails, bouncing balls, etc. but they can throw a ball more easily at this stage, than catch it. Hence, we must plan activities more practically to give them small tasks that can be completed successfully to provide a positive feedback. More skillful activities like jumping rope or skating or cycling should be introduce gradually in order for them to practice and develop better coordination.

Parenting tips for adolescents

Then comes adolescence, which is a time for growth spurts and puberty changes. Children in this age group may grow several inches in several months followed by a period of very slow growth, then have another growth spurt. Changes with puberty (sexual maturation) may happen gradually or several signs may become visible at the same time. This is a particularly vulnerable period for children as they are not just facing a fast pace of physical growth, but they are also experiencing hormonal changes that affect their behaviour (more mood swings, temper tantrums than ever). Parents need to invest a lot of patience during this phase of parenting. This is the time to you become their friend.

Diet to promote your children's physical growth

Parents can support their children's physical growth by providing all the macro and micro-nutrients needed for the proper functioning of their bodies. A balanced diet full of essential vitamins and minerals helps in the development of muscles and bones in the body.

A child needs 10-12 hours of sleep every day

The other important aspect is sleep. It gives growing bodies the rest they need to grow well. Ensure your child is getting an average of 10-12 hours of sleep every day. In addition to this, let your child have dedicated time for physical activity to help them be healthy and avoid childhood obesity.

If you are for any reason worried about your child's growth and development, talk to a doctor. Let a professional health expert examine your child.

The article is contributed by Dr. Anant Pandhare, Medical Director Dr. Hedgewar Hospital.