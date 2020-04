As schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing is required to prevent infection, children are left with no choice but to stay at home whole day. As normal lives get disrupted, many children are beginning to feel a strain on their mental health. Mental health experts say such a sudden change can trigger anxiety or depression in children and adults. Also Read - 4 ways the COVID-19 lockdown is making your child unhappy

In fact, one study has reported widespread prevalence of depressive symptoms among children in the Hubei province of China, where the coronavirus emerged, following coronavirus shutdowns. The study surveyed as many as 1,784 children studying in sixth grades in the Hubei province to assess their mental health following the quarantine. It found that about one in five — 20% — reported symptoms of depression after their schools had been closed for a month. The researchers found similar results for anxiety symptoms, suggesting that serious infectious diseases might influence the mental health of children. The study appeared last week in JAMA Network Open. Also Read - Hygiene rules that every mom must follow for her baby in the times of COVID-19

Doctors in America are also reportedly witnessing increasing numbers of children showing symptoms of depression or anxiety. Some experts have also suggested the possibility of some post-traumatic effects on children due to a prolonged disruption in their daily lives. That is why it’s important for parents to make their kids feel free to talk to them about their emotions and listen to them without judgment. Also Read - Life in lockdown: 4 tricks to tame your kids' tantrums

Signs that your child is struggling emotionally

According to psychologists, children who are struggling emotionally might behave differently. He/she might be angry one minute, clingy the next, and may become more prone to crying. Loss of appetite, sleep problem, difficulty concentrating when doing schoolwork are some other signs that indicate his/her mental health is not well.

Parents should also watch for signs of persistent sadness, hopelessness, loneliness, and helplessness in their children.

As the structure of the school day gets disrupted due to the lockdown, children may feel upset and lost, which may lead to anxiety and depression. To avoid such painful feelings hurting their mental health, parents need to have regular conversations with their children about the emotions they are going through and help them navigate their feelings.

How can parents help kids overcome depression?

If you notice depressive symptoms in your child’s behavior, talk to them. But the language you use is very important. Young child may not be able describe to you that they’re feeling depressed or anxious. So, talking to them about how you are feeling might help them understand what they’re feeling too. Then, you can tell them how people deal with such feeling.

For older children, you can tell them that it is OK to feel emotional at this time and that your feel the same. And that they should not let those painful feelings make their life miserable.

Asking your children how they are feeling and listening to them can be crucial to identifying any depressive or anxiety symptoms before they progress into a clinical diagnosis, say experts.

Prevention is better than cure

To ensure that your kids stay physically and mentally healthy during the quarantine, it is important to maintain a routine in their live. Fixing a regular mealtime and bedtime is one way to create a healthy environment for them.

Kids may also reflect some of the stress from their parents. For example, if you’re more irritable at this time, it’s possible that your child may also become more irritable. So, first learn yourself to cope with this stressful situation. Children may be hearing a lot of news about death and illness, either from the family or friends or TV. It can also affect their mental health. So, limit the conversations about COVID-19 in front of the kids, and tell only things they should know such as the importance of wearing mask, washing hands often, etc.