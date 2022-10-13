Save Children’s Eyes: Stop The Digital Device-Induced Myopia Pandemic

Dr Anita Sethi shares tips to prevent the digital device-induced pandemic myopia.

World Sight Day 2022: On World Sight Day today, let's warn everyone about the next pandemic after the covid pandemic- the Myopia Pandemic, especially in children. The prevalence of myopia, that is, short-sightedness, was already on the rise: 17% of children in 5 to 15 years were found to have Myopia, according to a study from AIIMS. However, post-lockdown, we have seen many children presenting with significant refractive errors ranging from -2D to -8D and more! This is highly shocking and has been noted mainly after offline school started. Dr Anita Sethi, Director of Opthalmology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute Gurugram, shares tips to prevent the digital device-induced pandemic myopia.

Why Has This Happened?

Increased screen usage due to online classes seems to be the main culprit, with significant contributions from leisure time screen usage in the form of online games, social media and OTT platforms.

Constant staring at the screen places accommodative stress on the eyes leading to elongation of the eyeball resulting in Myopia. Further, uncorrected Myopia (not wearing glasses) causes more Eye strain and increases Myopia.

Also, lack of outdoor activities and exposure to sunshine decreases the dopaminergic response, which would have otherwise opposed the tendency of the eyeball to elongate. And though the lockdown is over, some of the Digital bad habits and online addictions remain!

So How Do We Stop This Pandemic Myopia?

Digital over-usage seems to affect young children as they are a growing age, the 5-15 age group being especially vulnerable to an increase in Axial Length. So the parents of young children- please, please limit digital exposure.

Observe good ocular hygiene- limited screen time, frequent breaks between classes or sessions, reasonable reading distance (33-40cm), good lighting, balanced diet with fruits and vegetables and regular outdoor activities.

Also, please get regular eye checks, especially if your child is squinting, going very close to books/ TV and has a sibling/family member who wears glasses.

Digital Devices are here to stay, but it's up to us to use them judiciously and control and prevent the Myopia pandemic in our children.