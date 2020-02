Infants and toddlers often fall prey to the common cold, fever and colic pain. All these conditions can be traumatic not only for the baby but also for parents. This is because, most doctors are conservative when it comes to treating babies. They do not like to straight away prescribe medications and drugs even at baby doses. This is because the drug interaction may sometimes be adverse. So, most of the time, they try to wait it out and instead recommend simple treatment tips that can easily be done at home like steaming and oil massages. In most homes too, many parents resort to grandma’s remedies when it comes to treating their little one’s cold and cough. They try to use natural ingredients that are safe and there are no risks of side effects.

Here, let us take a look at a few such natural remedies for babies and toddlers that you can easily and safely use. These home remedies are also useful in treating adults. But just to be on the safe side, do consult a doctor before trying any of these remedies for the first time.

Onions for a stuffy nose

You can place a sliced onion in your baby’s room and let the smell permeate the entire room. This will dissolve your little one’s congestion and help him breath better. It will clear his stuffy nose and draw the mucus out. This happens because onion contains sulphur. It is one of the most safe and effective natural remedies for babies.

Give your baby a lemony bath to bring down fever

If your little one is down with fever, just try giving him a lemon sponge. For this, cut a lemon over warm water so that the water absorbs the oils of the fruit. Then with a soft cotton cloth, give you baby a refreshing sponge. This will bring down the fever immediately.

Relieve colic pain with chamomile

Well, your baby does not have to drink this. Just make a compress with a couple of organic chamomile tea bags. To do this just soak the tea bags in hot water for 5 minutes. Soak a soft cotton cloth in this tea, wring it and put it on your baby’s tummy. chamomile tea can be used with your baby as a compress to ease stomach trouble. The cloth must be warm not hot. Let it stay there for 15 minutes. You baby will get immediate relief.