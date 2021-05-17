When you type in Google Search “Indian Parents” the result you get will leave all parents including me in a state of shock and an instant spiral of reflection. Are we as Indian parent doing such a bad job of parenting by pushing our child to be SMART? Well let’s take a look at some aspects based on a variety of data. We All Want A SMART Kid. Which Kind Though? SMART is an acronym that stands for Specific Measurable Achievable Realistic and Timely in management galleries. Therefore a SMART goal helps focus one's efforts and increase the chances of achieving them. Are we in